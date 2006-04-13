Chadder & Co: By Royal Appointment. Sussex Company Enjoying Royal Patronage

Forest Row, East Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2006 -- Holding a Royal Warrant has meant a whole new side to business for Chadder & Co. In the year that has followed, the company has enjoyed a new stature not experienced before.



Chadder & Co are in prestigious company. Beginning in 1155, the earliest recorded Royal Charter was awarded to the Weaver’s Company by Henry II and Dick Wittington’s helped obtain the Royal Charter for his own company, Mercers - traders of luxury fabrics in 1476. Queen Victoria raised the prestige of the Warrants to what they are today. She awarded over 2000 during her 64 year reign including warrants to Fortnum & Mason, Schweppes and Twinings, some of which are still held today. The late 18th Century meant that the Warrant Holders could display the Royal Arms on their premises and letterheads.



“It has certainly taken us up to a whole new level” says Company Director, Martin Chadder. “We are enjoying a respectability that you just cannot buy. We are keen to offer a service that is ‘Made in England’’ and the Royal Warrant contributes to this reputation of class and style. It means that our brand name is now synonymous with a quality enjoyed by royalty!”



The grantor of Chadder & Co’s Warrant is Her Majesty the Queen. It is only awarded after five years of supplying goods and services to the royal household and is approved by The Queen herself. “This relationship is quite a challenge to maintain, adds Martin, “Only then are you permitted to apply for the warrant but there is no guarantee that you will receive it. It was truly an honour.”



Established in 1985, Chadder & Co and Bathshield began by offering a bath re-enamelling and refurbishment service which is still offered today. It quickly progressed into the manufacture and sale of luxury bathrooms, taps and fittings which can be purchased online through www.chadder.com. Here can also be found new additions to their portfolio with a new range of baths - “Eden” and “Chariot”. Chadder & Co also have a distribution arm operating in the US.



