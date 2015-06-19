Web Entrepreneur Launches PAGMerchantServices.com, a Website Offering Quality Credit Card Processing

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2015 --Phyllis Garland is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture http://www.PAGMerchantServices.com. The website offers a wide selection of credit card processing solutions for businesses that offer all kinds of different products and services in a variety of places ranging from websites to stores and restaurants. Garland started her business as a way of helping business owners make it easy to process credit cards in their businesses without having to pay large fees.



There are many businesses that can benefit from the services offered within PAGMerchantServices.com. The website provides business owners with merchant services including accepting credit card payments online, credit card machine terminals for brick and mortar businesses, merchant credit card services, mobile credit card processing, restaurant credit card processing, and much more. The website will continue to offer business owners all kinds of solutions that can work for many different businesses.



Providing customers with affordable merchant services is especially important to Garland regarding PAGMerchantServices.com. The website offers competitive prices for the different services that they offer. The rates per transaction are affordable to make it easier for business of all types to offer credit card transactions. This means that those selling at trade shows can process credit cards just as easily as a full functioning restaurant.



To complement the main website, Garland is also launching a blog located at http://www.CreditCardServicesBlog.com



The blog will cover topics centering on merchant services. Garland will be writing about retail credit card processing, small business online credit card processing, all of the other services offered on her main website, and how these services can benefit businesses. The goal of the blog is to provide business owners with further information about the services to help them make informed decisions when it comes to merchant services.



