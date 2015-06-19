Founder of Making Money with George, George Jacobs, Is Excited to Announce the Launch of His New Website Venture GJacobs.WorldVentures.biz

George Jacobs is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.GJacobs.WorldVentures.biz. The website offers club memberships that can give customers access to all inclusive dream vacations that are preplanned for them. The memberships allow customers to earn reward points that they can use toward different vacations when they refer new members to the World Ventures club. Jacobs was inspired to start his website by his desire to provide others with the ability to go on their dream vacations all over the world and make money while they traveled.
Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2015 --There are many great kinds of vacations that customers can access through their membership purchased on GJacobs.WorldVentures.biz. The vacations include trips that are all over the world, all inclusive, and priced at more affordable rates. There are also different humanitarian trips that people can go on to help them give back to the world. The website also offers a system where you can travel and make money at the same time by referring friends and getting a wide community of customers to join the World Ventures travel club.
Providing customers with access to a great travel club that can help anyone afford their dream vacation is very important to Jacobs regarding GJacobs.WorldVentures.biz. The memberships that he is offering allow customers to go on five star vacations at the cost of three star places. The way that this works is that the club buys vacations in bulk and is then able to offer their members much more affordable vacations. Some of the four and five star dream trips are all inclusive, so all taxes, food, and adult beverages are covered in the price of the trip.
To complement his main website, Jacobs is also launching a blog located at http://www.MakingMoneyWithTravelingBlog.com
The blog will cover topics related to vacationing with this type of travel club. Jacobs will be writing about the different trips that are offered, traveling in general, the trips that he has been going on, and how each of these trips makes it clear that "you should be here." The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with additional information about the trips that would be available to members and the member experience.
About GJacobs.WorldVentures.biz
GJacobs.WorldVentures.biz, a division of Making Money with George, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur George Jacobs.
For further information, interested parties should view the video found at
http://www.vacationsooner.com/video/membership_rep_detailed/english
George Jacobs
http://www.GJacobs.WorldVentures.biz
616-328-4949
iePlexus, Inc.
http://www.iePlexus.com