MiLLENNiAL Magazine's Britt Hysen Invited to United Nations Dialogue

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2015 --Britt Hysen, editor-in-chief of MiLLENNiAL Magazine, has been invited to attend the United Nation's Charter Commemoration Ceremony this week in San Francisco. She and 49 other "identified global millennial influencers" will also participate in exclusive roundtable discussions on topics that will be up for vote at the United Nations (UN) in September in New York City.



To mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter in San Francisco in 1945, the UN will host a public ceremony on June 26 in the Rotunda at City Hall with 1,000 diplomats and dignitaries, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, community members and students in attendance. Prior to the commemorative event, Hysen and her peers will attend a breakout session with the UN anniversary host committee, the UN Foundation, and influential world changers who seek input, feedback and connections prior to the UN's upcoming vote on global Sustainable Development Goals.



"MiLLENNiAL Magazine is honored to have been invited to the UN celebration and I'm excited to take part in discussions that could be the catalyst for positive world change," says Hysen, 26, of Los Angeles.



The United Nations is an international organization founded in 1945, comprising 193 member states. It is based in New York City, and housed in the United Nations Secretariat building. The UN's mission and work are guided by principles established in the founding charter.



The United Nations Foundation mobilizes the energy of social influencers and the expertise of business and non-governmental organizations to help the UN tackle global issues including climate change, health standards, peace and security, women's empowerment, poverty eradication and energy access, as well as U.S.-UN relations.



"The 70th anniversary of the United Nations is an opportunity to reflect – to look back on the UN's history and take stock of its enduring achievements," says UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. "It is also an opportunity to spotlight where the UN – and the international community as a whole – needs to redouble its efforts to meet current and future challenges across the three pillars of its work: peace and security, development, and human rights."



MiLLENNiAL is available digitally at Millennialmagazine.com. The US-based news and lifestyle brand has an international reach, and spotlights both American and International stories.



About MiLLENNiAL

MiLLENNiAL Magazine is an image-centric digital platform for young adults founded by Editor-in-chief Britt Hysen. With a socially minded Forbes-meets-Rolling Stone format, MiLLENNiAL curates news and cultural trends and seeks to honor "average individuals with inspirational stories," as well as millennial celebrities, entrepreneurs and activists working for positive change. Recently, MiLLENNiAL was honored for being among the "Top 100 Most Influential Digital Media Sites for Millennials" by the White House.