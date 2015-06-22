Retail Solutions Advisors Features Final Retail Big Box at Market Place Square

Jensen Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2015 --Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC (RSA) is currently marketing the shopping center's final retail big box. Containing 22,500 square feet, this retail space is ideal for several different uses including retail, medical, athletic or educational purposes. Marketplace Square is well located at the intersection of US 1 and Jensen Beach Boulevard. The shopping center is currently anchored by fine retailers including Hobby Lobby, Buffalo Wild Wings and Dollar Tree. The center also features exciting dining. Along with Buffalo Wild Wings, Marketplace Square is also the home of area favorite Mikata Buffet which specializes in delicious Chinese cuisine and was recently featured on PalmBeachCoast.com. With great visibility and frontage on US HWY 1 (64,000 average trips per day), the center offers both large and small businesses a superior venue for financial commerce.



About Retail Solutions Advisors

Retail Solutions Advisors acts as a commercial real estate broker in the marketing of properties throughout the state of Florida. RSA specializes in property management and leasing for both single owned properties as well as large companies including REIT's and other substantial portfolio owners. The company also provides asset evaluation services for owners looking to reposition their property when in transition and offers real estate development services for its clients. Retailers and businesses in need of Tenant Representation services have also sought out RSA for consultation.



For further information regarding Marketplace Square in Jensen Beach, please contact Lynda Nagy at Retail Solutions Advisors.