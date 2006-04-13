I²S Selects Encompix ERP Software for ETO Advantages

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2006 -- Located in Yalesville, Conn., Intergrated Industrial Systems (known as I2S) is America’s largest, privately-owned OEM specializing in producing state-of-the-art cold rolling mill equipment and control systems for the ferrous and nonferrous metals industries around the world.



To replace an old GrowthPower system, I2S has licensed a 40-user Encompix system including APS, Engineering CAD integration, and Shop Floor Data Collection. I2S selected Encompix because of its project functionality and ease-of-use.



Ed Smith, CFO, has a clear idea of the benefits he expects to see. “Our overall goals are to improve customer service and increase our profit margins,” he said. “We want to improve our efficiencies by replacing several non-integrated systems with one fully integrated system. This, in turn, will help us reduce our lead times. Our goal is to reduce our lead time from nine to six months and improve our delivery performance to ‘on-time, every time.’ We believe that Encompix with its project management capabilities will help us achieve these objectives.”



