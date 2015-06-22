Oakbrook Terrace, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2015 --A homeowner's search for the perfect home mostly begins with the search for the right neighborhood. "Many home buyers tell me that if they are new to a city, it is extremely difficult to decide on the right neighborhood or zip code to buy a house in. In fact, even if they know the city, every zip code and every block within a zip code could be very different. How do they evaluate the right area to buy a house?" said Rahul Uppal, founder of TheHomeSites.com. To solve this problem, TheHomeSites analyzed home values and other data across most cities in the US. Based on that analytics, it has now computed premium scores of nearly 27,000 zip codes across more than 3,000 counties. Neighborhoods with higher premium scores tend to have better perceived neighborhood value and benefits, homeowners tend to pay a premium to buy a house there, and households generally have higher income.



"The user feedback on the Premiumness Map has been extremely positive" said Rahul. "We have now taken the premium score analytics to the house level and are now offering premium scores for most US houses as well", he added.



Users can search premiumness of any zip code by going to TheHomeSites.com/premiumness and compare scores relative to the surrounding neighborhoods on the premiumness map.



Users can check the premiumness of any house, by typing in the address at http://www.thehomesites.com and see if a house is priced right for its premiumness and long-term value. TheHomeSites analytics on home prices is unique as it answers the "so-what" of the home price. If a house is listed for $300,000, TheHomeSites analytics answers if $300,000 is good, pricey, or in-line with the premiumness and long-term value of the home.



Now, for the first time, TheHomeSites is releasing the city names with zip codes that have the highest premium scores in the top 20 counties (ranked by population). See below and the attached picture



Listed below are the 20 Largest Counties in the US and the zip codes (along with the city name) in those counties that have the best premiumness score



1 Los Angeles, CA -- Zip Code-91302 in Calabasas city

2 Cook, IL -- Zip Code-60093 in Winnetka city

3 Harris, TX -- Zip Code-77005 in Houston city

4 Maricopa, AZ -- Zip Code-85262 in Scottsdale city

5 San Diego, CA -- Zip Code-92106 in San Diego city

6 Dallas, TX -- Zip Code-75225 in Dallas city

7 Orange, CA -- Zip Code-92679 in Trabuco Canyon city

8 Suffolk, NY -- Zip Code-11954 in Montauk city

9 King, WA -- Zip Code-98112 in Seattle city

10 Alameda, CA -- Zip Code-94705 in Berkeley city

11 San Bernardino, CA -- Zip Code-91709 in Chino Hills city

12 Clark, NV -- Zip Code-89138 in Las Vegas city

13 Kings, NY -- Zip Code-11215 in Brooklyn city

14 Bronx, NY -- Zip Code-10464 in Bronx city

15 Orange, FL -- Zip Code-32814 in Orlando city

16 Broward, FL -- Zip Code-33067 in Pompano Beach city

17 Bexar, TX -- Zip Code-78257 in San Antonio city

18 Riverside, CA -- Zip Code-92210 in Indian Wells city

19 Queens, NY -- Zip Code-11363 in Little Neck city

20 Middlesex, MA -- Zip Code-01773 in Lincoln city



Overall, TheHomeSites Neighborhood Scores have far reaching applicability:



1. Buying or renting a house: Neighborhood premium scores can help homeowners and home investors make informed decisions about the neighborhoods they are evaluating to stay in



2. Visiting a new city: When visiting a new city and deciding on short-term rentals, neighborhood scores can help tourists better evaluate the areas where they should stay



3. Offering products or services: Neighborhood scores can help businesses better understand their target customers so they can customize their offerings



About TheHomeSites

TheHomeSites.com helps homeowners and home buyers find the right price for a home. You can find automated insights and TheHomeSites estimates for most US properties at TheHomeSites.com. Users can also leave reviews for most US homes at TheHomeSites.com. TheHomeSites platform also provides neighborhood data at the zip code level and highlights the level of "premiumness" of the neighborhood