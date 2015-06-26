The Hottest Franchise Opportunity, "Rocket Fizz", Creates Nostalgia from Days Gone by and Brings Smiles to New Generations

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Store brings together big kids of all ages with an abundance of twenty, one of a kind Rocket Fizz Soda blends. With walls of every variety of old fashioned penny candy, large sugary suckers, bacon candy, and more, kids and grownups will be hard pressed to choose just one.



Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop leads the pack of new franchise openings in the past two years. With stores in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. An estimated 26 Rocket Fizz franchises are expected to open soon, and include locations in Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania.



Morgan and Powells had some idea that they were sitting on a multi-million dollar idea, but when they opened their first Rock Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop in 2007, they had no idea that it would explode onto the franchise scene and take hold so quickly. The sweet nostalgic idea of a corner candy and soda store not only became a quick hit with consumers, but also with investors. In less than five years the Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shops have become the largest and fastest growing soda pop and candy shop franchise brand in America, and it is easy to see why.



The friends base their business principle on creating a buzz and giving customers what they want. Franchisees get hands on training with all brands, and must agree to make their Rocket Fizz franchise, carry a similar selection, and present a similar shopping experience as the original stores. One of the greatest attributes that make a Rocket Fizz franchise such a unique experience is the soda pop bottling operation. Rocket Fizz will continue to create and bottle fun soda pop flavors and labels, which will be supplied to all Rocket Fizz franchisees for resale.



Interest in Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop franchises is at a fevered pitch. However, for those interested in adding a franchise, the first step is to contact the company The Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop, check out the website, and pay close attention to the Franchise page. There is a plethora of information on what steps to take, and who makes a good fit for the company.



About Rocket Fizz

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop focuses on providing its customers with a retro experience designed to "bring out the kid" in anyone. Founded in 2009, it has become one of the quickest growing companies of its kind. Expanding from its two flagship corporate stores in Camarillo Ca. and Sherman Oakes Ca., its old-fashioned, fun business model has lead its multiple franchises to enjoy the same success. For more information about Rocket Fizz, LLC or franchising opportunities please visit: http://www.rocketfizz.com/.