Dr. Clifford W. Bassett Named Amongst the Best Allergy & Immunology Doctors in New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --Dr. Clifford W. Bassett (http://www.nyc-allergist.com) has been named by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. in this week's 18th edition of New York Magazine's annual "New York's Best Doctors" issue as one of the best allergy and immunology doctors in New York. This honor is bestowed on Dr. Clifford Bassett's medical practice, Allergy & Asthma Care of New York, (which has four NYC locations Midtown, Gramercy, Financial District, and the Upper East Side) which has been a staple to the NYC community for over 20 years.



New York Magazine listed a total of 1,282 physicians with 64 different medical specialties from all five boroughs and surrounding areas. 19 allergists were awarded with the recognition of "Best Doctor". Out of the 19 allergists bestowed this honor only 9 allergists were from New York City (including Dr. Clifford Bassett).



Dr. Bassett stated, "This recognition is very meaningful to me due to the peer review process. It is simply an honor being recognized by peers".



About Dr. Clifford W. Bassett

Dr. Clifford W. Bassett is an adult and pediatric allergy specialist, and diplomate of the American Board of Allergy and Immunology. He is the Medical Director of Allergy and Asthma Care of NY. Dr. Bassett is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the NYU Langone Medical Center, and on the teaching faculty of NYU School of Medicine and the Weill Cornell Medical College. Dr. Bassett's practice, Allergy & Asthma Care of New York, specializes in the evaluation and management of allergic and immunologic disorders affecting both children and adults. The practice offers highly specialized services from allergy testing, allergy treatments, asthma treatments, to immunotherapy.



About Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a New York City research and information firm, determines the doctor rankings based on a regional peer-review survey that asks thousands of licensed physicians to nominate the physicians who, in their judgment, are the best in their field and related fields. The top 10 percent of the region's physicians are then published in its annual guidebook: Top Doctors: New York Metro Area. For the past 18 years, Castle Connolly has provided New York Magazine with a shorter version of this list for publication.



