Renton, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…Even If You Don't Know How is the latest book by YourEpicBookLaunch.com is co-authored by Rory Carruthers your Book Launch Commander, international best selling co-author, and Founder of the RoryCarruthers.com. Rory Carruthers , a Book Launch Commander, as he calls himself, has written a new e-book, Your Epic Book Launch with his 19 colleagues. Cory with his co-authors wrote Your EPIC Book Launch so that it gives an author the exact step-by-step plan to start with an idea for a book, write your book, launch your book to become a #1 International Bestseller, get consistent leads, make money online and use high level strategies to close deals and grow a 6 to 7 figure business.
Here's why an "Epic Book Launch" is essential for every published expert, author, Entrepreneurs, public speakers dreamed of writing and publishing book. Every business owner's wishes they could build a new business or grow your current one. It's a fact, a book is the new business card. A well launched book will open more doors, get you past the gatekeepers, and help business owners close more deals. The best way to make it a reality is with an "Epic Book Launch." Entrepreneurs have heard it time and time again… "You've got a book in you." It's like a mantra among authors, experts and speakers. They tell business owners to just get your book out to the world and everything will change. For a small few it does but the majority of people have books collecting digital dust in Amazon. And they definitely don't have books hitting best seller lists or on shelves in book stores. What gets lost in the process of getting a book written is that authors need a reason and a purpose that is more than just a book. Authors need a strategy that doesn't leave them thinking "What's Next?" Authors need a plan that gets their book out to the world, get's quality leads and builds a 6 to 7 figure business around the book in the process. What every author needs is their very own "EPIC Book Launch."
In this book, 19 #1 Best selling authors have come together with Rory Carruther from around the world to provide entrepreneurs, experts, public speakers, consultants with their best tips and strategies about book launches and growing a business. Each expert author focuses on their strengths for launching a book so that you can use their strategies for your own book launches. Contributing authors to YourEpicBookLaunch.com include: Jason P Jordan, Trevor Crane, John Cote, Victoria Griggs, Everett O'Keefe, Nobby Kleinman, Ally Nathaniel, Suresh May, Mike LeMoine, Ellie Savoy, Aaron Kennard, Jess Todtfeld, Diane Bell, Dieter Staudinger, George Smolinski MD, Becky Norwood, Josh Felber, and Bill Kopatich.
Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…. Even If You Don't Know How breaks it down you will learn:
*The 7 step launch strategy that keeps you from ever saying "What's Next?"
*How to write your book quickly while still having maximum impact and value for your readers…
*The Facebook book launch campaign that ensures you become a bestseller overnight... and it's not what you think…
*How to build authority so that you can get meetings and close deals with people who were previously untouchable…
*The ______ strategy that floods you with leads like clockwork…
Hidden inside Your Epic Book Launch you'll discover the exact system Rory uses with his clients to have Epic Book Launches. He shares his simple 7 Step Book Launch Process™ that allows you to build and grow a 6 to 7 figure business all by starting with a book. Rory breaks down the 3 stages of an Epic Book launch and shows how each stage has a purpose in the overall mission. He includes the tested and proven, complete step-by-step systems that he uses with his high-end clients.
About Rory Carruthers
Rory Carruthers is an Award-Winning #1 International Bestselling Author and Co-Founder of Your Epic Book Launch. He is a Book Launch Expert™ who has over 20 years of business, sales and marketing experience. Rory has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, Business Journal and The Boston Globe and is a member of the National Academy of Best Selling Authors.
After his first book, which he co-authored with Brian Tracy, failed to hit #1 on the Best Sellers lists, Rory set forth to find the insider knowledge and uncover the hidden world of book publishing. In the process he unlocked secrets to not only having truly EPIC Book Launches, but how to grow a 6 to 7 figure business from a book. He began to test these secrets with his clients and word spread rapidly of the massive success he was having.
Rory has since then put together the ultimate book launch team to serve his clients all over the world, whether they are Authors, Experts, Speakers, Trainers, Coaches, Business Owners, Consultants, Entrepreneurs, or Online Thought Leaders. His book Your Epic Book Launch details the process he uses with his clients to achieve truly EPIC Book Launches.
