Dr George Smolinski of YourEpicBookLaunch.com founder of GutenbergReloaded.com latest co-authored book Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…. Even If You Don’t Know How became an Amazon international best seller in 60 different categories and 6 countries in less than 24 hours while the book is still in pre-order on Amazon Kindle.
Renton, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…Even If You Don't Know How is the latest book to be co-authored by Dr. George Smolinski. Dr. Smolinski is an Active Duty Officer, international best selling co-author, the founder of the Four Hour Physician, Dollar Books and Gutenberg Reloaded. Dr. Smolinski started out as a resident physician at Walter Reed Medical Center. He then deployed to Afghanistan as a Battalion Surgeon and it was during that deployment that George found his inspiration in the book The Four Hour Work Week. George began to look at his life and realized that there were three key things to having a quality life. The three factors are time, money, and health. Health and money are things that people can generate through hard work, but time is finite. Dr Smolinski's passion is offering resources that allow people to save time and create the life they want for themselves. George help created Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…Even If You Don't Know How, in order to share his expertise with audio book publishing, which is one of the 7 steps of the Epic Book Launch process. George as the founder of GutenbergReloaded.com has published 4 dozen eBooks on Amazon and assembled a team of the absolute best writers, exceptionally talented layout designers, cover artists, and voice talent that can record your book into an audiobook with great quality and affordable rates. Audiobooks are one of the keys in the 7 steps of an Epic Book Launch included in the book.
Here's why an "Epic Book Launch" is essential for every public speaker, published expert, author, or Entrepreneur who has dreamed of writing and publishing book. Every business owner's wishes they could build a new business or grow your current one. It's a fact, a book is the new business card. A well launched book will open more doors, get you past the gatekeepers, and help business owners close more deals. The best way to make it a reality is with an "Epic Book Launch." Entrepreneurs have heard it time and time again… "You've got a book in you." It's like a mantra among authors, experts and speakers. They tell business owners to just get your book out to the world and everything will change. For a small few it does but the majority of people have books collecting digital dust in Amazon. And they definitely don't have books hitting best seller lists or on shelves in book stores. What gets lost in the process of getting a book written is that authors need a reason and a purpose that is more than just a book. Authors need a strategy that doesn't leave them thinking "What's Next?" Authors need a plan that gets their book out to the world, get's quality leads and builds a 6 to 7 figure business around the book in the process. What every author needs is their very own "EPIC Book Launch."
In this book, 19 #1 Best selling authors have come together with Dr George Smolinski M.D. from around the world to provide experts, entrepreneurs, public speakers, consultants with their best tips and strategies about book launches and growing a business. Each expert author focuses on their strengths for launching a book so that you can use their strategies for your own book launches. Contributing authors to YourEpicBookLaunch.com include: Rory Carruthers, Jason P. Jordan, Trevor Crane, John Cote, Victoria Griggs, Everett O'Keefe, Nobby Kleinman, Ally Nathaniel, Suresh May, Mike LeMoine, Ellie Savoy, Aaron Kennard, Jess Todtfeld, Diane Bell, Dieter Staudinger, Becky Norwood, Josh Felber, and Bill Kopatich.
"Wow, what a great line-up of authors. Can't wait to read it" Carrie Hauturian Smith author of Hot Seat Conversations ...: Get Noticed, Get Tips, Get Going
Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…. Even If You Don't Know How breaks it down you will learn:
*The 7 step launch strategy that keeps you from ever saying "What's Next?"
*The Facebook book launch campaign that ensures you become a bestseller overnight... and it's not what you think…
*How to write your book quickly while still having maximum impact and value for your readers…
*How to build authority so that you can get meetings and close deals with people who were previously untouchable…
*The ______ strategy that floods you with leads like clockwork…
Inside Your Epic Book Launch you'll discover the exact system George and his colleagues use with their clients to create a successful audiobook and launch it. The book shows the simple 7 Step Book Launch Process™ that allows authors and experts to build and grow a 6 to 7 figure business all by starting with a book. George and his colleagues breaks down the 3 stages of an Epic Book launch and shows how each stage has a purpose in the overall mission. He includes the tested and proven, complete step-by-step systems that he uses with his audio book clients at Guetenbergreloaded.com
"I had been planning to record my own book for quite a while, but there was simply too much involved. I'm so glad I found Gutenberg Reloaded to take care of this project for me. Within a short time of submitting my initial inquiry, the process was under way.The professional narrator I chose, Amy Smolinski, did a fabulous job. After a few minor edits, the final copy was uploaded to ACX and approved without a hitch. If I had known it was this easy to record my book for Audible, I would have done so a long time ago. George was an absolute professional throughout the process, always responding promptly and thoroughly to questions/requests. I will be recommending Gutenberg Reloaded to anyone who wants to publish an audio book!" - Dr. Poonam Sharma, author of Strong Women, Strong Love: The Missing Manual for the Modern Marriage.
Dr. George Smolinski is an Active Duty Officer and the founder of DollarBooks.net, The Four Hour Physician and Gutenberg Reloaded. FourHourPhysician.com teaches tools, techniques, and resource to free up your time and allow you to use your time to do the things that matter. GutenbergReloaded.com provides the resources and tools to help people publish eBooks.
"Having worked with George in the past, I can say that I've often been baffled by his ability to be masterfully efficient while taking great care of his patients. George has a natural ability to distill a problem down to its most basic elements and then do what needs to be done without getting caught up in irrelevant minutia. I initially thought that George's efficiency (and my inefficiency) was just a function of personality and not something that was really learn-able…until I realized he actually had a teachable skill set. George helped me to see the areas where I was getting stuck and helped me to streamline my practice so that now I actually leave the office by 4:00, instead of slogging away at notes until 6:00 or 7:00 at night." - Aeneas Janze, M.D.
Dr. George Smolinski has written numerous books is the co-author of Amazon #1 book How to Write A Book: Overcome Writer's Block, Beat Procrastination, and Write Your Book Now.
