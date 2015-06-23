YourEpicBookLaunch.com by Dr George Smolinski Is an Amazon International Best Seller

Dr George Smolinski of YourEpicBookLaunch.com founder of GutenbergReloaded.com latest co-authored book Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…. Even If You Don’t Know How became an Amazon international best seller in 60 different categories and 6 countries in less than 24 hours while the book is still in pre-order on Amazon Kindle.