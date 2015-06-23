'Nickerbacher, the Funniest Dragon' Wins Coveted Purple Dragonfly Book Award

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --The judges of the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards contest, which recognizes excellence in children's literature, have spoken, and Nickerbacher, The Funniest Dragon by Terry John Barto and Illustrations by Kim Sponaugle, won 1st Place in the Illustrations and the Activity Kit categories. Also, honorable mention in Picture Book 5 & under and Picture Book 6 & older.



"Winning any place in the Purple Dragonfly Contest is a huge honor because in order to maintain the integrity of the Dragonfly Book Awards, a minimum score is required before a First or Second place or Honorable Mention will be awarded to the entrant – even if it is the sole entry in a category," explains Linda F. Radke, president of Five Star Publications, the sponsor of the Dragonfly Book Awards. "Competition is steep, too, because there is no publication date limit as long as the book is still in print."



Nickerbacher, The Funniest Dragon slays a princess, her prince and finally his own disapproving papa… with laughter. And along the way, he encourages others to dream big and follow their hearts. It retails for $15.15 and $3.99 for a digital download and can be purchased at Amazon, Barns and Noble, Google, Kobo, and iTunes.



For a complete list of winners including all first and second place and honorable mention recipients, visit FiveStarBookAwards.com



The next Purple Dragonfly Book Awards contest is already underway. Submissions postmarked March 1, 2016 or earlier are eligible for the Early Bird reward: a free e-copy of The Economical Guide to Self-Publishing or Promote Like a Pro: Small Budget, Big Show written by Radke. Final deadline for submissions is May 1, 2016. The Early Bird deadline for the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards Contest, which recognizes outstanding literature in all categories, is August 1, 2015. October 1, 2015 is the final deadline.



For complete rules and submission forms for either contest, visit FiveStarBookAwards.com and click on the contest of choice.



To learn more about Five Star Publications, celebrating 30 years of doing business in Chandler, Arizona, access FiveStarPublications.com, email info@FiveStarPublications.com or call 480-940-8182.



For more information about Nickerbacher, The Funniest Dragon, please go to nickerbacher.com