ERP Software Enterprise 21 Profiled in IndustrialLeaders.com

According to Rebecca Gill, vice-president of Technology Group International (www.tgiltd.com) makers of Enterprise 21 ERP (enterprise resource planning) software, "There are key lot traceability functions that are essential to comply with the Bioterrorism Act and plenty of ERP vendors claiming market segmentation competency that cannot meet these requirements."



According to Cutler’s article, the Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act of 2002 (the Bioterrorism Act) directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to issue final regulations that establish requirements regarding the establishment and maintenance, for not longer than two years, of records by persons (excluding farms, restaurants and certain others) who manufacture, process, pack, transport, distribute, receive, hold, or import food. The records that must be kept by these regulations are those that are needed by the Secretary for inspection to allow the Secretary to identify the immediate previous sources and immediate subsequent recipients of food, including its packaging, in order to address credible threats of serious adverse health consequences or death to humans or animals. This regulation implements the recordkeeping authority in the Bioterrorism Act.



