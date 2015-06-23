MOTOR CITY TAP FESTIVA Tapping Into Detroit

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --The Motor City Tap Festival has become one of the county's top Tap Festivals to participate in during the year. Such notable tap dancers to come are; Chloe Arnold who has recently been highlighted on So You Think You Can Dance, Gregg Russell, Emmy nominated choreographer and has worked with such stars as: Bette Midler, Gene Kelly, The Nicholas Brothers, Michael Jackson, Gregory Hines, and Kenny Ortega, Native Israelis, Avi Miller and Ofer Ben are tap dancers, performers, teachers and producers. Their tap dancing experience spans on over 40 years, and coming back home to Detroit is Shelby Kaufman who has made television appearances tapping on both Sesame Street and The Steve Harvey Show and the Apollo Theatre, Lincoln Center, Jacob's Pillow, Symphony Space, and Detroit Orchestra Hall.



Clarkston native, Denise Caston, Motor City Tap Festival Director, spent years working as a Radio City Rockette in New York City and dancing around the country. The Motor City Tap Fest came to Caston as she traveled the country. "My goal is to teach tap and educate people about the history of the dance."



The Motor City Tap Fest is taking place on the campus of Wayne State in Detroit, Michigan August 12-15. Participants come from all over the country to join in this celebration of clicking toes and digging heels. The Tap festival features four days of tap classes, scholarships are available for aspiring dancers, teachers, working professionals, and all-around tap enthusiasts who want to attend Motor City Tap Fest, and an opportunity to be a part of The Motor City Soles performance at Orchestra Hall.



Part of the Motor City Tap Fest, concert features the esteemed faculty or leading tap artists in the industry, with careers spanning Television, Broadway, Film, Emmy nominations, as well as the Radio City Rockettes, Motor City Soles promises to be an evening of fascinating rhythms and diverse styles. Fabulous guest performers and appearances. Motor City Soles at Orchestral Hall in Detroit is August 15 at 7:30 p.m. Motor City Soles promises to be an evening of fascinating rhythms and diverse styles. Tickets are available for individual sale, as well as included in class packages.



Tickets can be purchased at the box office: 313-576-5111 http://www.dso.org



New and exciting classes have been added this year, teachers who haven't been to Detroit to teach in awhile, and native Michiganders coming home to test and help hone your skills as an all-around performer. Caston says of the Motor City Tap Festival, whatever your level is, from beginner to professional, there is a class for you. This year's Motor City Tap Fest Elite Crew, featuring the best up-and-coming young tap dancers will be handpicked through audition video submissions, to perform a piece choreographed by Gregg Russell.



Caston encourages anyone with an interest to come. Classes are available for all skill levels. Registration is open now. "There is a saying 'If you can walk, you can tap dance."



The event brings in some of the top tap dancers from around the country, including Avi Miller, Ofer Ben, Gregg Russell, Chloe Arnold, Jenefer Miller, Ray Hesselink, Debbie Dee, Suzy Guarino, Brill Barrett, Starinah 'Star' Dixon, Christopher Broughton, Claudia Rahardjanoto, and native Michigan tappers Shelby Kaufman and Denise Caston.



Motor City Tap Festival is a 501(c) 3 allowing dance and arts enthusiast to contribute to scholarship and sponsorship opportunities.



The Motor City Tap Fest – August 12-15

Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan

Register online and for more information contact:

Motor City Dance Productions, Inc.

245 8th Ave, #232, New York, NY 10011

917-687-4811

info@motorcitytapfest.com



Motor City Soles at Orchestral Hall

August. 15 at 7:30pm 313-576-5111 http://www.dso.org



VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GK4J626J8-s