Two-Time Comedy Magician of the Year CHIPPER LOWELL Returns to 2nd Season

Branson, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --The second season of the all-new MASTERS OF ILLUSION Premieres Friday, July 10 on the CW Network, and features even more great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand, large scale illusions and award-winning comedy magic, all performed before a live studio audience.



Among the impressive line up of top magicians scheduled to appear on multiple episodes this season's series will once again be Chipper Lowell, "Two Time Comedy Magician Of The Year." Chipper currently guest stars with country legend Collin Raye in Branson's summer family fun show "THE HITS" at the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre in Branson, MO through mid-September.



Chipper has also appeared on the Tonight Show, Disney Channel, MDA Telethons, America's Funniest People, and 2015's new TV series "Don't Blink!" on the "POP" Cable Network which is a joint venture with CBS and also begins airing in July of 2015.



The Los Angeles Times calls Chipper's unique blend of comedy and magic "Frenetic, Feverish and Hilarious!"



For Ticket Reservations, call Andy Williams Moon River Theatre in Branson at 800-MOON-0694 or 417-334-4500.



About the Andy Williams Theatre

Andy Williams personally designed and helped to create the Moon River Theatre. He visited Branson and later planned to return to build a $12 million state of the art theatre he eventually named the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre. Moon River opened its doors on May 1, 1992.



Andy had become the first non-country performer to open a theatre in Branson. And thanks to his ground breaking decision, other non-country performers and theme shows began to move into the tiny town that would soon be known as the live music capital of the world.