La Quinta Inn & Suites Hotel Opens in Maryland Heights

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2015 --To serve the growing number of visitors traveling to the Maryland Heights area, La Quinta Inns & Suites announces the opening of the new La Quinta Inn & Suites™ – St. Louis Airport-Riverport located at 13615 Riverport Drive. Whether traveling for business or leisure, this new three-story hotel offers guests a refreshing and engaging experience providing 120 beautifully appointed guest rooms, meeting space, an onsite business and fitness center and an indoor swimming pool. Complimentary Bright Side Breakfast® is served each morning and high-speed Internet access is always free at all La Quinta hotels.



"We welcome the La Quinta Inn & Suites –St. Louis Airport-Riverport. Increased travel to the region has created a demand for high-quality, affordable hotels especially for business travelers," remarked Rajiv Trivedi, Chief Development Officer at La Quinta. "With more than 850 locations nationwide, La Quinta delivers an outstanding product and guest experience. This new opening demonstrates the continued growth of the La Quinta brand through its strong franchise program."



Conveniently located, the La Quinta Inn & Suites – St. Louis Airport-Riverport is within minutes of Earth City, St. Charles and Westport. It offers easy access to Hollywood and Ameristar Casinos, Dave & Buster's, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, St. Louis Outlet Mall, historic St. Charles and much more. It is also near other businesses such as United Health Care, Charter, Federal-Mogul Corporation, American Family Insurance, Elsevier Inc., and Magellan Health Services.



This hotel participates in La Quinta Returns® frequent guest program that offers members free nights and other great rewards, fast. Points are earned for every dollar spent on eligible rates at La Quinta hotels or on purchases made with the La Quinta Returns Visa® Card. As a member, you can redeem points for free nights at La Quinta as well as our world-class resort hotel partners, airline miles/points toward free travel and gift cards/certificates for shopping, dining and entertainment at over 100 national and local restaurants and retailers. Guests can enroll at http://www.LQ.com/Returns, the front desk of any La Quinta hotel or by calling 800-RETURNS (800-738-8767).



About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc. is a leading owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the upper-midscale and midscale segments. The Company's owned and franchised portfolio consists of more than 870 hotels representing over 86,000 rooms located in 47 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Honduras. These hotels operate under the La Quinta Inn & Suites™, La Quinta Inn™, and LQ Hotel™ brands. La Quinta's team is committed to providing guests with a refreshing and engaging experience.



