Monkey Bar Gym/Gracie Barra of Bellevue Announce Summer 2015 Events

Redmond, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --Monkey Bar Gym NW (MBG)/Gracie Barra (GB) Bellevue, one of the greatest family-oriented gyms on the Eastside is announcing a lineup of perfect family events for this summer. The events will take place as follows:



- June 27th at 12:00 PM: Saturday Social & Summer BBQ: Typically held in Seattle, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Weekend class will be held at the GB Bellevue location at 11:00 am. There will be a Q&A Session with TLC Clinic Specialists regarding Blood Draws, IV Vitamin Cocktails, Injury Treatment Protocols, and Fat Loss Protocols will be available, all billed under your insurance. At 2507 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.



- July 1st: Gracie Barra Bellevue Special Summer Promotion: $299 unlimited training during July and August PLUS a Free GI (Kimono - $200 retail value). This special is available at the Gracie Barra Seattle and Bellevue locations.



- July 1st: Youth Program Promotion: $299 unlimited training during July and August PLUS a Free GI (Kimono - $150 retail value). Available at 2507 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.



- August 8th: Spartan Sprint Race. Monkey Bar Gym NW Team will be competing at this exciting event. Join and train with us.



Outdoor training for the Spartan Race will be held at Marymoor Park from 11 am -12:30 pm on:



o July 11th,

o July 25th, and

o August 1st.

o August 7th: The team will be camping out near the event to compete the next day and return to town together when everyone finishes the challenge.



- Every Friday during summer at 7:00 pm: BBQ for everyone! Bring your family and friends every Friday to enjoy a great post-workout BBQ. At 2505 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052



Finally, the Monkey Bar Gym NW family would like to announce that they will be joining The Chris Herren Project Purple, as well as special involvement with the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County. Further details will come in the next announcement.



"Monkey Bar Gym is a safe place for people of all ages and backgrounds to get together as family, stay in shape, improve health and have great time," said Monkey Bar Gym Owner, Greg Jones. "I'm looking forward to having everyone from Bellevue be part of these amazing activities we are getting ready for everyone."