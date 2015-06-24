Bill Beazley Homes Shares Ideal Homes for Homeschoolers

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2015 --With homeschool becoming increasingly popular in recent years, so has the need for large, functional homes. Those who are considering homeschooling find that it requires a bit of extra space. Luckily, for those parents who are searching for a new home in Augusta, Georgia, Bill Beazley Homes offers a number of spacious floor plans to accommodate active families. The floor plans they feature in their recent blog, "Homes for Homeschoolers," boast large bonus rooms ideal for homeschooling multiple children. Visit their blog for a full description of each plan.



On their blog, homebuyers will be introduced to the Westhaven 5 floor plan, a two-story plan that features a large bonus room on the second level. "Designate this room for homeschool studies or turn the space into a multi-purpose room by creating some simple spacers," says Bill Beazley Homes. The Westhaven 5 is a great home for an active family because it includes a large, spacious kitchen with custom stained cabinets and plenty of counter space. Homebuyers can find this home in the quiet, family-friendly neighborhood of The Retreat at Storm Branch.



"Homes for Homeschoolers," also features the Westhaven 8, a floor plan built in the new home neighborhood of Highgrove. This open floor plan features 4 great-sized bedrooms, 4 full baths, and a 18'×17' bonus room. For added convenience, the laundry is located upstairs. In addition, Highgrove is a beautifully wooded, established neighborhood which offers a pool, clubhouse and pond.



If it's state of the art technology you are looking for, homebuyers will fall in love with the third floor plan featured. "Not only does this two-story home include a spacious bonus room that can double as an office or spare bedroom," says Bill Beazley Homes, "it includes a Wi-Fi controlled thermostat, camera and two light switches, plus surround sound for the great room and an iPod/iPad docking station in the kitchen with ceiling speakers." This home is located in Woodlief and includes a semi-finished basement that can be accessed from the inside or outside.



If homeowners are new to homeschooling and are looking for more information, Bill Beazley Homes includes a list of online resources, as well as a list of their favorite home classroom ideas. Included in the list are a few easy storage and decor tips to inspire.



"No matter where you decide to set up your learning space, you want the room to be free of distractions. Take away the home decor and replace it with pictures and objects related to school," says Bill Beazley Homes.



Bill Beazley Homes suggests painting the room with a bright, cheerful color and including inspiring words. "The more vibrant and welcoming the classroom, the more students will wish to spend time in it," says Bill Beazley Homes.



