Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Announces Single Homeowners on the Rise

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2015 --Buying a home no longer goes hand in hand with getting married. These days, many people are choosing to live alone, and a significant percentage are making the move to own their own home. According to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, this trend transcends generations and gender.



This shift is expected to have a significant impact on single family home designs. "In order to accommodate the single-adult household boom, floor plans will need to be more flexible to adapt to a single's frequently changing lifestyle and living arrangements," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. It is becoming more common for people to work from home, and living spaces will need to evolve to reflect that lifestyle. Additionally, affordability and community will also be important factors to address in housing developments across the country.



In their blog, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® features the neighborhood of Southampton, located in Richmond County, Georgia. In this new home neighborhood, homes are affordable and living spaces are flexible. "Homes start in the mid $130's, depending on the floor plan and upgrades chosen by the homebuyer," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. The real estate agency can also help buyers access VA loans or low-interest mortgages.



Right now at Southampton, 55 new lots are under construction. There is plenty of available inventory to choose from including two-story and ranch floor plans. Homebuyers can choose the floor plan that meets their lifestyle needs and customize it with their design preferences. Homebuyers have the option to choose the flooring type, paint color, and the appliances. However, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® also says that many find the standard models perfect.



Southampton is a neighborhood with a lot going for it including convenience, community, and privacy. It's located just a few minutes away from Fort Gordon, the Augusta Regional Airport, and the Bobby Jones Expressway. Homeowners at Southampton can also enjoy activities such as fishing, picnicking, and hiking at the nearby Diamond Lakes Regional Park.



Interested homebuyers can speak with a Southampton agent Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, or Sunday and Monday from 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm.



To read the full article, please visit: http://www.bhhsbeazleyrealtors.com/blog/singles-buying-first-home-on-the-rise/



