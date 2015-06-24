Epic Book Launch by Trevor Crane Is an International Amazon Best Seller in 6 Countries in 24 Hours

EpicBookLaunch.com by founder Trevor Crane of GreatnessQuest.com latest co-authored book Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…. Even If You Don’t Know How became an Amazon #1 international best seller in 60 different categories and 6 countries around the world including the US and Canada in less than 24 hours while the book is still in pre-order on Amazon Kindle.
Rochelle, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2015 --Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…Even If You Don't Know How is the new book co-authored by Trevor Crane. Trevor Crane is an international speaker and business growth expert. Trevor is the #1 best selling author of High Paying Clients and has positively affected small-business owners and organizations worldwide through his books, programs and consulting services. Trevor co-created the the 7 steps of the Epic Book Launch process with his colleagues Jason P. Jordan and Rory Carruthers. Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…Even If You Don't Know How is the book that resulted from their "epic" collaborations. Trevor uses his personal chapter in the book in order to share his expertise with attracting high paying clients, which is one of keys to a successful business and another huge reason you want an "Epic Book Launch."
Here's why an "Epic Book Launch" is essential for every author, public speaker, published expert, or Entrepreneur who has dreamed of writing and publishing book. Every business owner's wishes they could build a new business or grow your existing business. It's a fact, a book is the new business card. A well launched book will open more doors, get you past the gatekeepers, and help business owners close more deals. The best way to make it a reality is with an "Epic Book Launch." Entrepreneurs have heard it time and time again… "You've got a book in you." It's like a mantra among authors, experts and speakers. They tell business owners to just get your book out to the world and everything will change. For a small few it does but the majority of people have books collecting digital dust in Amazon. And they definitely don't have books hitting best seller lists or on shelves in book stores. What gets lost in the process of getting a book written is that authors need a reason and a purpose that is more than just a book. Authors need a strategy that doesn't leave them thinking "What's Next?" Authors need a plan that gets their book out to the world, get's quality leads and builds a 6 to 7 figure business around the book in the process. What every author needs is their very own "EPIC Book Launch."
In the book, Epic Book Launch, 19 #1 Best selling authors have come together with Trevor Crane from around the world to provide experts, entrepreneurs, public speakers, consultants with their best tips and strategies about book launches and growing a successful business. Each expert author focuses on their strengths for launching a book so that you can use their strategies for your own book launches. In addition to Trevor Crane contributing authors to EpicBookLaunch.com include: Jason P. Jordan, Rory Carruthers, John Cote, Victoria Griggs, Everett O'Keefe, Nobby Kleinman, Ally Nathaniel, Suresh May, Diane Bell, Mike LeMoine, Ellie Savoy, Aaron Kennard, Jess Todtfeld, Dieter Staudinger, Becky Norwood, Josh Felber, and Bill Kopatich.
"Wow, what a great line-up of authors. Can't wait to read it" Carrie Hauturian Smith author of Hot Seat Conversations ...: Get Noticed, Get Tips, Get Going
In Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…. Even If You Don't Know How each chapter breaks it down, readers will learn:
*The 7 step launch strategy that keeps you from ever saying "What's Next?"
*The ______ strategy that floods you with leads like clockwork…
*The Facebook book launch campaign that ensures you become a bestseller overnight... and it's not what you think…
*How to write your book quickly while still having maximum impact and value for your readers…
*How to build authority so that you can get meetings and close deals with people who were previously untouchable…
Inside Your Epic Book Launch you'll discover the exact system Trevor uses with his clients to create a successful book, and launch it in order to attract high paying clients. In his chapter of the book you'll learn:
1. Where to REALLY find high-paying clients
2. How to design your OFFERS so that they are attractive to high-end clients
3. A proven STEP-BY-STEP process to CLOSE these premium clients
4. How to OBLITERATE any limiting beliefs you have that are currently holding you back -- and so much more!
"I gained 6 new clients since I read this book. What I like about this book, is that Trevor gives a step-by-step process. I've heard lots of people talk about how to get high paying clients, but having the steps from this book, gave me the key to make it a reality. It also teaches how to stop pitching and instead, ask the right questions to make deals happen. I highly recommend this book if you are struggling to gain high paying clients. This book will show you the way. All you have to is read this book, follow the steps and take action. " - Steve Nepolitan An award winning marketer, and leading authority on business growth and lifestyle design. stevenapolitan.com
About Trevor Crane
Trevor Crane is the #1 best selling author of High Paying Clients and has positively affected small-business owners and organizations worldwide through his books, programs and consulting services. An international speaker and business growth expert, Trevor's unique commonsense approach, along with his humor, wit, and infectious energy, allow him to connect with any audience. He magnetically draws people in with his personal stories of struggle and triumph which build a deep level of connection with his audiences.
Host of the TV show, Greatness Quest, Trevor interviews extraordinary business leaders and entrepreneurs, extracting their success secrets so you can unleash them in your business and in your life. Trevor has been a trusted business advisor, coach and mentor for over a decade and has a special passion for helping service-based businesses, consultants, coaches, authors and speakers take their businesses to the next level--no matter how successful they already are.
Most of all, Trevor Crane is loaded with passion. Whether he's speaking in front of an audience or consulting business owners and executives, Trevor gives his heart and soul to help people achieve the results they desire. He transforms the "complicated" into simple-to-understand and easy-to-implement steps that anyone can apply. Whenever he's not working, you can find him with his wife Robyn, his daughter, Phoenix and their dog, Moxie.
To connect with Trevor and get free training to help grow your business visit his blog at TrevorCrane.com.