FlipBuilder Releases New Page Turning Software with Upgraded Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2015 --FlipBuilder is excited to announce that their page turning software has just been upgraded to include new preview options for mobile versions. In previous versions of the popular software, people could only preview the FlipBook in a PC version. With the release of the latest v4.3.4, anyone can now preview a page turning PDF as it will be presented in all mobile formats including iPad, iPhone, Android Phone, and Android tablet.



"This is a great advance since mobile readers are increasing dramatically nowadays," Stated company spokesman Sam Huang, Senior software develop engineer of FlipBuilder. "Publishers always want to preview the results to make sure every page is perfect before the output and upload. With FlipBuilder, then they can make modifications and tweaks in a timely manner.



The page turning software offers one batch conversion of a PDF for free; otherwise the item is available for a license fee of $99 with free upgrades for life.



The software allows one to create an eBook effect from a PDF document in less than ten minutes using the Adobe Flash and HTML5 platforms. Page flips will be realistic. One need only choose from a variety of pre-designed templates.



The software allows online stores to produce items such as a product catalog. The items may be read online or may be downloaded for use in emails and for printing. They are fully customizable with items such as a company logo and may also include Google Analytics information for tracking and marketing purposes. They can be localized using one of 11 languages, allowing companies to integrate and reach out to customers globally.



Another new feature of interest to those who offer presentations, the new version has a built in Assistant feature which helps to record audio for flip books with integrated and synchronized scrolling text. And page turning PDFs may now be made available for sale with use of the added Shopping Cart Service feature.



As with all their products, FlipBuilder insists on customer satisfaction. If a customer is not satisfied with the software within the first thirty days of use, they are assured of receiving a full refund of purchase.



For more information of this page turning PDF software, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/free-page-flip-software.html