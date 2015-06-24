EaseUS Partition Master Offers Easy & Secure Solution to Convert GPT Disk to MBR Disk

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2015 --EaseUS Software (http://www.partition-tool.com), a world's leading data backup, data recovery and storage management solutions provider recently updated its partition manager software, EaseUS Partition Master to provide users an easy solution to convert GPT disk to MBR disk without data loss. The software won't require users to delete the partitions on the hard drive during the converting process.



EaseUS Partition Master is a professional partition tool that can help people make full use of the hard drive. It can handle all of basic and advanced hard disk needs such as alter, create, resize, merge, split and copy partitions, migrate operating system, create WinPE bootable disk. This time, EaseUS partition manager software made improvement in disk converting from GPT to MBR. Users are allowed to do the converting job without deleting the partitions on the hard drive.



"Compared with MBR disk, GPT disk is more advanced. But many users need an MBR disk when the operating system like Windows 2000 Server don't support GPT disk. The problem is that many partition manage software on the market requires users to delete the partitions on the hard drive before the converting job," Said Sunny Sun, the Sales Manager of EaseUS software, "it is easily to cause unexpected data loss. We don't want to see the disaster, so, this time we enhanced our product to offer users a more secure solution to convert GPT disk to MBR disk without deleting the partition."



Free for home users, EaseUS Partition Master Free is available here:

http://www.partition-tool.com/personal.htm



The professional version of EaseUS Partition Master is available at:

http://www.partition-tool.com/professional.htm



About EaseUS Software

EaseUS Software, Founded in 2004, is an innovative software developer which dedicated to delivering the best software products and services for data security and storage management to the worldwide consumer and business market segments. During the 10 years, EaseUS has established itself as a fast-growing international company with over 100 million wonderful users around the world.



For more info about EaseUS Software, please visit: http://www.easeus.com/