ABC Priority Scheme in AcePlanner Helps Quickly Schedule Most Important Tasks for Today

The number one skill for effective time management is ability to do right things in the right time. This requires quick decision making what to do next and what to defer. Whose request put in the long term queue and whose require an immediate attention. This skill can be formalized with prioritization. Most popular and widely used priority scheme consists of four levels: A - Urgent and important tasks, B - Important but not as urgent as A, C - urgent tasks what can be omitted, and D - nice to have tasks and future projects.



AcePlanner now supports four levels priority scheme. Experimental two weeks showed what ABC-prioritization reduces stress in situations when many tasks come to the to-do list in the small time frames. People can simply put priority value then entering a task or adjust it if priorities changed. Ordered and filtered by priority list of tasks will highlight few most important and urgent. This allows concentrating on one task a time as well as watching progress and time spending.



AcePlanner provides a set of commonly used priority filters: All priorities, A - Urgent and Important, Important like A or B and filter what hides all low priority tasks D. "Usually at the evening, before I'm going to sleep, I'm selecting all tasks mode and apply filter for A (Urgent and Important). I'm reviewing it and trying to recap if I missed something. If nothing else matter I simply put visible tasks for tomorrow schedule. In the morning I'm able to browse all my open projects and select tasks what bring me closer to each project completion. This way I can control life critical tasks, like attending dentist, paying taxes, etc, while my primary work will go on." – said Anna Fedorenko, coauthor of AcePlanner.



Putting life in order is simple with ABC-priority scheme. This way Pareto principle 80/20 works. We can only concentrate on 20 percents of tasks, do it good and leave remaining 80 percents for our own, family and friends.



