Best Hospital Advisor Brings a Patient Experience Platform to the Healthcare Marketplace

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2015 --Best Hospital Advisor (BHA) has introduced new features that allows hospitals and medical care providers to efficiently capture their patient's experience and analyze it in real time. Addressing the need for greater transparency in healthcare, BestHospitalAdvisor's platform provides information on patient satisfaction and outcome indicators for patients to review quality-related aspects at more than 8,000 healthcare providers around the world. "We aim to become the TripAdvisor of the healthcare marketplace," according to Founder James A Cercone.



Working closely with hospitals and other health providers BHA identified how important it is for healthcare organizations to get timely feedback and measure in real-time patient satisfaction. The increase in medical travel both domestically and internationally has created a need for structured information on providers around the world and for patients to hear from other patients on their experiences before selecting a provider. Providers can use the BHA platform to benchmark their performance on a wide range of outcome indicators. The launch of the Patients Experience Platform (PEP) in BHA, creates a simple, effective and user friendly tool that healthcare providers can use through their profile in BHA.



"In the past healthcare providers couldn't systematically collect patient's feedback and service ratings in an effective manner. Most of the time the process is done manually and takes several weeks for all the data to be collected and tabulated. With our platform, all the process is done in real time, all the data and information is instantly available. Hospitals are now capturing hundreds of evaluations and reviews per month, can follow trends in the key areas and most importantly can make timely decisions on improvement opportunities." noted James A. Cercone, founder of Crowd Ventures, the parent company of BHA.



The Patient Experience Platform is available to all medical service providers that currently manage their own hospital profile in BHA. Those that still do not manage it can easily do it by claiming it in a quick one step process by accessing BHA.



About BHA

BHA is a free website that provides directories and reviews of medical facilities worldwide, is the leading platform for patients to explore medical facilities around the world, see their service offerings and previous patient experiences. BHA reviews are transparent and verified to ensure that there are no fraudulent reviews.Healthcare providers have access through BHA to thousands of prospects worldwide looking for the best medical care.



Best Hospital Advisor aims to contribute to the growing availability of yardstick data for patients contributing to the debate which increasingly indicates there is an increasing relationship between patient satisfaction and quality. BHA is the best way to know your potential patients around the world and you can track consumer feedback and use it to improve your services.



About Crowd Ventures

Crowd Ventures is an investment holding company that aims to enhance and strengthen the healthcare systems' responsiveness to patient needs by harnessing the power of the crowd. With a desire to incorporate technological innovations and resources to empower patients' experience, Crowd Venture has developed a strategic investment plan to achieve the goal of improving healthcare systems' performance through consumer empowerment and greater transparency.



http://www.crowdvents.com

http://www.besthospitaladvisor.com



Media Contact Details: Johnny Vega, Crowd Ventures Inc.

jvega@crowdvents.com