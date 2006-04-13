Anti-Spam Appliance Sized Right for Small Business

Green Bay, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2006 -- MailFoundry, the world's leading provider of Human Intelligence based anti-spam solutions, today announced the newest addition to its MailFoundry line of affordable anti-spam appliances - the MailFoundry 1150. Priced at only $799.00*, the MailFoundry 1150 offers enterprise class anti-spam performance at a price point that will fit into the budgets of small organizations.



"The MailFoundry 1150 anti-spam appliance makes it possible for small businesses to cost effectively filter their email without the side effects of false positive kills on their important emails so common with other anti-spam solutions," said David C. Troup, Founder and CEO of MailFoundry. "The MailFoundry 1150 not only fits on the shelf, it fits in the budget."



The MailFoundry 1150 anti-spam appliance blocks 100% of known spam and viruses with the lowest false positive rate in the industry of less than 1 in 1,000,000. MailFoundry has a team of human editors who create Spam Profiles around the clock, designed to block specific spam without creating false positives. These updates are automatically distributed to MailFoundry appliances worldwide every five minutes and immediately applied to defeat spam outbreaks as they happen.



The MailFoundry 1150 is available worldwide to distributors and resellers. "The MailFoundry 1150 represents great value for resellers who are engaged into the SMB space," remarked Mr. Troup. "This is the first time that an enterprise-caliber product is available to the SMB market segment at this price, and we are very excited about its market potential."



Pricing and Availability



The MailFoundry 1150 is available for $799.00 with a yearly subscription cost of $99.00 for up to 150 users and can be ordered online at http://www.mailfoundry.com, by calling 1-888-302-6245 or through an authorized MailFoundry reseller.



About MailFoundry

MailFoundry, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is the world's leading provider of human intelligence powered anti spam solutions. Anti-spam solutions include the MailFoundry family of affordable anti-spam appliances and MailFoundry Hosted, an online anti-spam service.



MailFoundry can be reached at 1-888-302-MAIL (6245), or online at http://www.Mailfoundry.com.



* Pricing listed is for North America.

