Shoestring Ideas, Inc. Launches Website Offing Quality Hobby Products and Accessories

Deer Park, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2015 --Steve Thompson is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.StevesActionHobbies.com. The website offers a wide range of products including radio controlled vehicles, trains, hobby accessories, and many other hobby related products. Thompson was inspired to start his website by his love for his own hobby. He has been building and racing different RC vehicles for many years and has even helped to develop an outdoor track for this kind of vehicle. His website will help people find products for this hobby and many other hobbies as well.



There are many excellent hobby products and accessories offered within the merchandise of StevesActionHobbies.com. The website offers a wide selection of products including RC race cars for on and off road racing, after run oil for RC vehicles, RC gear grease, Traxxas top fuel, Maisto rock crawler, RC quadcopter parts, RC racing boats, and much more. In the future, Thompson plans to continue adding products that relate to all kinds of different hobbies such as Magic game cards and more model train products. By continuing to add hobby products, he hopes to make it so that his website becomes a place where people with all different kinds of hobbies can find the products they need.



Creating a website where customers will be able to find items that are more difficult to find online is very important to Thompson regarding StevesActionHobbies.com. Since Thompson knows which items are harder to find for his hobby, he plans to make his website a place where people can find these items. He will eventually expand the website to make sure that there is information and products related to all kinds of different hobbies.



To complement the main website, Thompson will also be launching a blog located at http://www.StevesHobbyBlog.com



The blog covers topics related to many different types of hobbies. Thompson will be writing about RC hobbies, RC software for helicopters, information on how to use these products, and information that relates to other hobbies. The goal of the blog is to share a bit more information to help customers get good information about different hobbies.



About StevesActionHobbies.com

StevesActionHobbies.com, a division of Shoestring Ideas, Inc., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Steve Thompson.



Steve Thompson

http://www.StevesActionHobbies.com

509-276-7825



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com