Teens Focus on Accident Prevention at EchoPark Automotive Distracted Driving Event

Thornton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2015 --Teen drivers gathered at the Thornton location of EchoPark Automotive on June 6 to participate in a complimentary one-hour hands-on training and driving experience designed to teach ways to combat the dangerous practice of distracted driving.



The event encouraged teens to engage in a series of driving courses, which addressed proper road safety and accident prevention techniques. Each course had seminar participants get behind the wheel to better understand how to handle anti-lock brakes, the use of proper vision technique, shuffle steering and the dangers of being distracted while operating a vehicle. Participants also received personalized guidance on how correct seat positioning and mirror adjustments can enhance their safety while driving.



"I actually like coming out here and driving and trying [the course] out. It was really informative and it makes you a more confident driver," said Chris, a 16-year-old seminar participant. "It makes you learn more about anti-lock braking systems and distracted driving, and gives you a very safe way to learn. I'd love to see what [EchoPark] offers next."



As part of the seminar, teens learned how remaining focused makes driving safer for everyone on the road, a message that also resonated with adult community members. One parent of a participant noted that she sometimes worries about her teen driver because of the many technological distractions available today. Teens and parents alike demonstrated enthusiasm for professional guidance on navigating these distractions and exercising and proper road safety.



"It was encouraging to see our community come together through our event and work toward a common goal of safe driving for teens," said Jeff Matthews, Executive General Manager of EchoPark Automotive. "The prevalence of smart phones and other technology leads to an unprecedented number of distractions when people are out on the road. We believe it's important to offer local resources geared toward increasing this age group's knowledge of safe driving so they are empowered to better operate a vehicle and stay focused on the road."



Teen drivers make up the highest proportion of distracted drivers. The use of cellphones while driving has steadily increased since 2010, and poses serious dangers for those under the age of 20. Approximately 25 percent of teens report responding to at least one text message every time they drive. Researchers at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute have found that using a handheld device, such as a cellphone, makes motorists three times more likely to experience a crash.



EchoPark plans to host more Dangers of Distracted Driving events, as well as other community outreach programs in the coming months.



"We believe it's important to offer local resources geared toward increasing this age group's knowledge of safe driving so that they are empowered to better operate a vehicle and stay focused on the road," Matthews said. EchoPark plans to bring the course to high schools around the Denver area, including charter schools and related non-profits.



About EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark Automotive has three Denver locations, in Thornton, Centennial and Highlands Ranch. Additional Denver locations will be opening in 2016.



Please visit http://www.echopark.com for company information, upcoming community events and additional information.



Follow EchoPark on social media at facebook.com/echoparkauto and twitter @echopark