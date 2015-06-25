KenBet Global Enterprises, Inc. Launches Website Offering Quality Health, Fitness, and Ecofriendly Items

Fort Walton Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2015 --Elizabeth and Ken Buchanan are excited to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.KenBetMall.com. The website features a broad selection of fitness, ecofriendly, and health products. The Buchanans were inspired to start their website by their own interest in these different categories. Elizabeth considers herself to be a fitness and health enthusiast. They wanted to set up a website that would help customers improve their own health and fitness and also keep the environment healthy through the use of more ecofriendly products.



There are many excellent health, ecofriendly, and fitness products offered within the merchandise of KenBetMall.com. The website carries items including solar water fountains, Oregon Scientific pedometers, shed lights, Hamilton Beach air purifiers, ankle weights, solar LED lights, reusable shopping bags, polyester fiber pillows, solar motion sensor lights, tabletop water fountains, gutter lights, and much more. In the future, the Buchanans hope to offer some new exercise machines and health supplements. By continuing to add new items to the website, they hope to encourage customers to return to find new items that they might need for their homes.



Providing a wide selection of products within a well-organized website is very important to the Buchanans regarding KenBetMall.com. The website will offer an especially large assortment of different solar items that customers can use in their backyard for decorative and security purposes. All of the items on the website are divided out into categories to make it a lot easier for customers to go directly to what kind of item they are looking for.



In addition to the main website, the Buchanans are also launching a blog located at http://www.YourSolarNeeds.com



The blog will be talking about topics that relate to the items offered on their main website. They will be writing about the products that they offer, how these products can be used, what makes these products good ones for helping improve personal or world health, and much more. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with more information that might help them choose which products are right for them.



