FlipBuilder Launches New Magazine Maker: Mobile Version Flipbook Can Now Be Configured with Command Line

The latest version of FlipBuilder's free magazine maker is now available for download to digital publishers. Mobile users of version number 4.3.4 will now be able to benefit from the application's ability to quickly configure mobile flipbooks using simple command lines.



Designed to batch convert ordinary PDF files into stunning digital magazines with realistic, page turning effect and sound, the magazine maker has become a software of choice for many publishers of online content. This is due to its ease of use – allowing quick conversion in only three steps – and not requiring users to have any knowledge of programming or coding. The resulting output magazines, brochures or catalogs may be saved as Flash or HTML publications and can be viewed on any digital device, including Android, Apple and Win 8 products.



With thousands of users having successfully used the free magazine maker from FlipBuilder, the latest software update is expected to further increase its popularity among mobile users who are still interested in using a command line interface. The command lines are simple but allow publishers to quickly and easily manipulate their flipbooks in an infinite number of ways. As a result, it will be possible to provide more custom features in flipbooks to meet the needs of their target markets.



In releasing their latest version of their free magazine maker, FlipBuilder believes their product will help digital publishers better engage with their audiences. "From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function," said Sam Huang, Spokesman and Senior Software Develop Engineer at FlipBuilder.



