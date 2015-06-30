Shimply Releases Monsoon Fashion Collections

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2015 --Shimply.com, a popular online destination for authentic Indian products, has launched Monsoon collection of ethnic products. Shimply's goal is to enable millions of users across India to think beyond raincoats and umbrellas during this monsoon and visualize the utility of traditional apparels built by artisans of India in creative ways. India – a country of many seasons requires users to wear different type of clothing every season and Shimply's seller and artisan community is enabling users to explore Indian made apparels in an improved online shopping experience.



Diverse Collection



As a user, you will find over 1.7 crore products at Shimply include fancy jewellery, kundan jewellery, sarees and much more. Handpicked by Shimply's seller community, it showcases a diverse collection of salwar kameez, uppada sarees, Bengal tant sarees and a lot more for your interests. Not only it has the usual fashion wear, Shimply takes pride in sourcing high quality products like Kashmiri Kaftans, Karnataka Lungis directly from remote corners of India that can now be bought across the world.



Authenticity



In order to make sure that products bought online are authentic, sellers on Shimply.com display their certifications from various Government and other agencies. These certificates like Handloom mark and Pure Silk mark are required by foreign customers to ensure a standard level of quality in manufacturing of the products. By bringing them online on Shimply.com, we are making sure that our customers get the very best in terms of product quality.



Creating an Impact



Shimply was launched early this year with a vision to bring India online and help create an impact on the lives of artisans that put their heart and soul in crafting these beautiful products. Based in Delhi, Shimply helps artisans across the country showcase their products on this website. This helps them reach a wider audience with minimal effort – all aspects related to marketing and customer relationship management is taken care of by Shimply and artisans can simply focus on what they love.



What More?



There are many fashion brands that market their products offline and online. However, Shimply had brought sellers - artisans and designers together at a common platform where they display their new collections and instantly reach millions of online customers across US, UK, Canada, Australia and India. Combined with easy and secure payment, fast shipment and friendly customer service, customers can buy salwar kameez to intricately designed bridal lehengas, a lookalike red saree worn by Madhuri Dixit in her recent event to jhola bags with mirrors and a lot more.