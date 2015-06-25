Localization and Translation Services Provider CSOFT to Attend 6th Annual Dell for Entrepreneurs Women's Summit

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2015 --CSOFT International Ltd., a leading provider of globalization, translation services and communications solutions, announced today that its President and CEO Shunee Yee will be attending the sixth annual Dell for Entrepreneurs Women's Summit, formerly known as DWEN— Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network. Convening June 28-30, 2015 in Berlin, Germany, the invitation-only conference will connect more than 200 of the world's top female entrepreneurs, business leaders and media, and provide them with a platform to share insights and best practices.



"I am thrilled to have been once again invited to attend the Dell for Entrepreneurs Women's Summit," says Ms. Shunee Yee. "Last year, I was honored to share my experiences on leading a language communications company that helps businesses deploy products and services internationally, and I look forward to this year's discussions on how women leaders are driving forward the global economy. It's exciting to see growth in the number of female entrepreneurs, but there is still much work to be done to empower women and help them reach their full potential."



Last year, Yee spoke alongside DeAnne M. Aguirre of Strategy and Parminder Vir of PVL Media about the challenges in entering foreign markets. Past DWEN speakers include Pamela Prince Eason of WBENC, Linda Rottenberg of Endeavor Global and Jane Wurwand of Dermalogica. Hosted in Germany, a country that has become a leading source of innovation and global manufacturing in recent years, this year's summit will focus on why 2015 will be a break-out year for women in leadership and how to make real change for female entrepreneurs on a global stage. At the event, Dell will also reveal findings of the 2015 Women Entrepreneur Leaders Index, the only index to measure high-impact female entrepreneurship globally.



About CSOFT

CSOFT International Ltd. is a world leader in localization and globalization consulting services, providing turnkey solutions for companies facing the challenges of engaging customers and markets across linguistic and cultural barriers. Recognized as one of the Top Innovative Companies in 2011 by IDC we have an award-winning international team. In 2012, the company's CEO was named one of Fortune Magazine's 10 Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs and a Tech Disruptor by CNN Money.