SEOprofiler.com Releases Free SEO Tutorial to Help Businesses Gain Better Search Engine Rankings

Staudt, RLP -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Cloud-based SEO tool provider SEOprofiler has released a free step-by-step tutorial that helps businesses to improve the position of their web pages on Google and other search engines. High rankings on search engines are more important than ever before if a business wants to get a significant number of customers through the Internet.



The tutorial covers everything from understanding the concept of SEO, selecting the right keywords, optimizing web pages and getting the right kind of backlinks to checking the results.



* SEO is not rocket science



"Search engine optimization isn't rocket science", said SEOprofiler CEO André Voget. "With the right information, each business owner can make sure that his or her website gets the best possible rankings on Google."



The step-by-step tuturial shows business owners the things that they have to do. Business owners will save a lot of time and money if they do the right things in the right order. For each topic, the tutorial contains checklists that make sure that results are achieved as quickly as possible.



The free tutorial is available at the company website at "https://www.SEOprofiler.com/x/tutorial". The tutorial is available online and as a downloadable PDF file.



About SEOprofiler

SEOprofiler is a cloud based SEO solution that helps businesses to improve the position of their websites on Google and other search engines. In contrast to other SEO tool providers, SEOprofiler only uses so-called white-hat SEO methods that follow Google's optimization guidelines.