Indiegogo Campaign Started for the Launch of LEE GRAY High Street Fashion Brand

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Lee Gray has been working for the fashion industry since leaving college. After interning at British VOGUE and Harper's Bazaar, and working at the luxury multi-brand e-tailer Matchesfashion.com. Working in this industry, she has noticed a huge difference between the high street brands available for 18-24 year old women and 20-45 year old women. He wanted to create an alternative for the fashion aware, trend led women that can't afford high-end brands such as Alexander Wang or Stella McCartney.



This is how the idea of LEE GRAY fashion brand was born.



LEE GRAY promises to be a contemporary e-commerce high street fashion brand that will offer the choice of premium looking clothing for the modern woman with high-fashion aspirations. This fashion brand will deliver products in accordance with the needs of today's generation of ambitious, dynamic, decisive and complicated women. LEE GRAY is confident about becoming the brand that women can trust for finding a new wardrobe season after season.



Highlighting his aspirations, Lee Gray says, "I want to create a brand which sells premium looking clothing for affordable prices. A brand which identifies with the woman who understands fashion and leads a modern social and working life. A brand that offers a luxury experience for all its customers and does not use the excuse of price point or volume of customers for a lack of service or characterless branding."



The planned timeline for the formal launch of LEE GRAY collection is September, 2015. In order to create a second season a funding support of £50,000 GBP is required. Lee Gray has launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise this fund.



We also would like the funding so our customers are able to experience unique content through our social media and website channels on a regular basis. We're committed to working with young talent who have original ideas, I think LEE GRAY could be more than a fashion brand but more of a community of young people who appreciate our vision and tone of voice and would like to contribute to that. Our AW15 collection had a range of 16 pieces which we would like to triple for SS16 to ensure we have continued newness on the website and give our girl the opportunity to create a wardrobe from our collection. We're determined to creating a brand which makes every woman who chooses to shop with us confident & powerful. LEE GRAY wants to target the aspirational, fashion conscious woman who might spend a considerable amount on a designer handbag or shoe but wants to look equally as fashion forward.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1GePFoL



The official website of LEE GRAY fashion brand is http://www.leegray.com



About LEE GRAY

LEE GRAY is a contemporary e-commerce high street fashion brand, offering the choice of premium looking clothing for the modern woman. LEE GRAY understands today's woman is incredibly ambitious, dynamic, decisive and complicated; she is always on the hunt for the newest brands. LEE GRAY is fashion aware but has its own identity.