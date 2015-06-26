Nerea Carrion Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Raise Funds for the Just Smile Initiative

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Starting from London, Nerea Carrion wants to make the world a happier and brighter place. She believes in smiling more often and is confident about creating a smile chain around the world by encouraging everyone to keep smiling. Nerea urges all to come out of their comfort zone and connect with people because the smile is a universal language understood by all.



Nerea understands and accepts that smiling to a stranger can be quite challenging for some people. This is why she created the concept of 'smile card.' Arabella Smirnova is one of the earliest recipients of these smile cards. "Nerea recently gave me a card which says 'smile and pass it on' and so I used it when I was on the train the other day - sad to think how scared I was doing such a small act but, oh, the feeling once I did it! It was so much fun! It's so easy to lose touch with humanity, particularly when we live in London," she says.



At present, Nerea's foremost objective is to observe the "Just Smile London" Day on the 30th August 2015. This will be the stepping stone based on which she plans on facilitating monthly activities that will get people to connect and talk about the benefits of smiling as well as experimenting with it. Some of the planned activities include giving out 20,000 Smile Cards and organizing events in North, East, South, West, as well as in Central London. The objective is to ensure that the Just Smile message reaches all corners of London and the whole world.



Nerea and her team are also hosting a great crowd to walk all over London Underground ending in Hyde Park. Working in tandem with communications experts, they will also create and publicize a toolkit that will be prepared to provide guidance to anyone that wants to organize 'Just Smile' event in their own neighborhood.



Nerea has just started a Kickstarter campaign to manage all expenses related to this project. This project will only be funded if at least £5,500 is pledged by July 23, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1e3j3o6



The official website of this project is http://www.smilesfortheworld.com/



About Nerea Carrion

Nerea Carrion is the founder of Smiles for the World Initiative. She is also the founder of The Happy World Company where she runs inspirational workshops and seminars around the world to help people build confidence, bet for their dreams, feel free on social scenarios, gain skills on public speaking, etc.