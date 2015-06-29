Seggerman Homes Makes First Time Home Buyers Aware of Programs in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2015 --John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes/Weichert Realtors located in McLean, VA has a philosophy to which he adheres, one which has garnered him much success in bringing homebuyers and their new homes together. Seggerman credits his "straightforward approach, born from the recognition that a home is often the biggest, most complex, and most emotionally challenging purchase a person or family makes."



Seggerman is licensed to sell real estate in Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland. He is also a long-time member of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR). However, one of his most fulfilling endeavors is helping first time homebuyers, who sometimes need more information than do repeat buyers. Seggerman seeks to direct first time buyers to information about programs that will help with down payments, closing costs, repairs and the like. Sometimes, these and other programs might otherwise be overlooked. Seggerman is not a loan officer, so thus counsels all of his clients to utilize the services of licensed and trusted lenders before making any decision on financing.



Virginia has in its arsenal five plus programs aimed at helping first time purchasers. The Virginia Housing Development Authority Loans is a statewide program that offers several options to help eligible buyers afford a house. The loans have low, fixed rates, and one program helps cover down payment and closing costs for those that qualify. In addition, the Downpayment Assistance Program (DPA) in Virginia offers several options with low and fixed rates, and down payment and closing cost assistance. A loan officer can provide further details on the other programs and how to apply for assistance.



Maryland has several programs as well. One of the best is the First Time Home Buyer Program through The Maryland's Department of Housing and Community Development. These provide down payment and closing cost assistance in the form of a product called DSELP. They also have grants available for first time buyers. With a grant, the grantee does not have to pay back the loan.



The DC Bond Program sets low fixed rate loans, helps with down payments, and even assists with closing costs. The DCHFA "DC Open Doors" Program pays your down payment with an additional, forgivable 5 Year Down Payment loan. The loan DOES NOT have to be paid back. Credit scores must be fair to good and household incomes must be lower than $123,395 per year to qualify.



John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes is knowledgeable and can direct his clients to the best information about these programs. It is his hope to help them find more than just a house, but a home.



About Seggerman Homes

John Seggerman is a D.C. metro area real estate agent who loves the region in which he's lived and worked for 30 years. He is a "neighborhood specialist" to all clients and is committed to answering any questions and concerns that come across his desk. Seggerman Homes and John Seggerman are associated with Weichert, Realtors, which operates in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Located at: 6257 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, VA 22101 - Phone: 703-821-8300. For more information, visit http://www.seggermanhomes.com/