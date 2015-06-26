InitiativeOne Launches Leadership Academy in Green Bay

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --To better serve the needs of new and emerging leaders seeking to develop leadership disciplines that will define future success, InitiativeOne is launching The Leadership Academy, July 13-17 in Green Bay. Joe Tullbane, Ph.D., InitiativeOne's Vice President of Strategy and University Affairs will facilitate the learning experience at InitiativeOne's Corporate Headquarters in downtown Green Bay, Wisconsin.



According to Dr. Tullbane, "many newly promoted managers find themselves in trouble. The new job seems unbelievably complicated and they feel themselves sinking fast. Leaders need a new toolkit." The Leadership Academy responds to the challenges confronting leaders. The Leadership Academy will provide an interactive and collaborative learning experience.



Through creative presentations, case studies, models and personal coaching, The Leadership Academy will equip participants with secrets to create trust and build a better team, methods for dealing with difficult discussions, and techniques for executing successful delegation instead of micro-managing direct reports. Tullbane designed the experience to provide "practical lessons that will help the new manager succeed immediately, or in worst case scenario, recover before the new experience becomes a disaster for both the individual and the organization."



InitiativeOne is now accepting registration for The Leadership Academy. Growth-oriented professionals, new and emerging leaders from all business sectors may register online.



For more information, please contact Dr. Joe Tullbane at jtullbane@initiative-one.com, call 902-432-0268, or visit InitiativeOne Leadership Academy.



About InitiativeOne

Founded in 1999 by Dr. Fred Johnson, InitiativeOne exists to transform leaders and their organizations, helping them foster high impact work cultures defined by authenticity, transparency, safe environments and deep respect. Recently, InitiativeOne relocated corporate headquarters in downtown Green Bay at 110 S. Adams Street, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54301.



For more information about InitiativeOne please visit http://www.initiative-one.com