From PDF to Interactive Page Flip eBook: FlipBuilder Releases Flip PDF V4.3.5

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2015 --The internationally recognized page flip ebook creator, Flip PDF, released the newest version of the versatile platform recently. With the help of the upgraded functionalities and the affordable subscription rates, this software is believed to serve a significant number of new publishers in the near future.



Advertising, digital marketing and branding is not all about creativity. In most cases small businesses and enthusiastic individuals with brilliant business models finds it difficult to find the exposure they need to be recognized as a business or entrepreneur because of the exorbitant costs needed for marketing. On the other hand, their competitors that are large-scale companies allocate a huge percentage of their budgets to promote their products, services and the company as a whole.



FlipBuilder's page flip ebook creator has been introduced to the market to help individuals, and small and medium scale businesses to flourish their venture through cheap yet effective marketing strategies. Flip PDF is the perfect tool that allows such companies and persons to create interactive page flip ebooks from PDF files. Unlike publishing dull PDF files that a single customer would not be willing to read, they are given the opportunity to simply convert those PDFs into mind blowing page flip ebooks in a couple of minutes.



The recently released version 4.3.5 of Flip PDF, which contains an array of superb features is extremely affordable and highly worth the price paid. The widely discussed zoom feature of the Flip PDF software has been upgraded by adding default zoom width setting for the Neat template, making it further user-friendlier. In addition, the company has also done some minor improvements to help the software perform more smoothly.



Sam Huang, Senior software develop engineer of FlipBuilder did not forget to share his comments with media as, "Flip PDF V4.3.5 update focused mainly on improving the zoom feature, but did not stop there. We wanted to offer a better and advanced performance for the budding businesses to help them market themselves in the competitive market for an affordable price. Our page flip ebook maker has been serving thousands of online publishers for years, and will continue to do so in future."



Visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf and http://www.flipbuilder.com/page-flip-ebook for more details.