Alfa One Corp to Open a Satellite Office in Beijing to Handle Surging Demand

Faced with ever increasing demand from its corporate clients for M&A/Corporate restructuring services, in particular from those looking to enter the Chinese market, Tokyo based financial services provider 'Alfa One Corp' has announced its intentions to open a satellite office in the Chinese city of Beijing. The new office will be the first time that the Japanese company has opened offices outside of its home company and shows just how significant the dramatic upturn in demand for M&A services has become this year.



The new Shanghai office will help Alfa One Corp deal with the particularly heavy demand from Japan, as well as other international corporate clients, to conduct mergers with Chinese companies to hasten and simplify their entries into that country's ever growing economy. So far this year, the number of successful M&A arrangements with Chinese concerns is up by 60% over the same period last year, a fact that has left the financial services industry unable to adequately meet demand in a timely fashion. Alfa One Corp believes that its new facility in Beijing will go a long way to address its own lag and give it a distinct advantage over many of its Japanese industry rivals.



Alfa One Corp's Public Relations spokesperson Ms. Risa Nakai, had the following to say when announcing her company's decision, to establish a presence in Beijing."Our new Beijing office will initially employ 12 key personnel, with a strong focus on serving the M&A needs of our Japanese and international corporate clients, looking to gain a foothold in China. After the initial expectation is met, our intention is to develop the office into a full service financial advisory, that can meet local demand for such services, a demand we feel is high enough presently to justify this decision. We are happy that this upswing in demand and continued confidence in our company's abilities has allowed us for the first time to operate in a physical capacity outside of our homeland."