Milledgeville, GA Dentist Dr. Frank Arnold Helps Patients Have a Perfect Smile Again After Tooth Loss with Permanent Dental Implants

Milledgeville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Dr. Frank Arnold, general and cosmetic dentist in Milledgeville, GA is helping adult patients achieve a perfect smile even after permanent tooth loss using the latest advances in dental technology. With permanent dental implants, Dr. Arnold is able to give patients an ideal alternative for their missing permanent teeth that looks, feels, and functions just like the natural tooth that was once in its place.



Millions of adult Americans each year lose permanent teeth as a result of injury, decay, gum disease, or other health conditions. Traditionally, adults with missing teeth generally had to rely on removable prosthetics or bridges to conceal the cosmetic flaw of the missing tooth, however, these devices do not restore full function to the patient's mouth. Additionally, adults with no permanent teeth and those relying on removable dentures still struggle with their devices not fitting properly and not allowing them to have full chewing function. With dental implants, however, Dr. Arnold is able to restore full function and aesthetics to patients' smiles in a way that can last for a lifetime.



Dental implants are small metal screws that are surgically inserted into the jawbone of the patient that, once healed, support a porcelain crown that mimics the look of a natural tooth. This two-piece unit mimics the structure and function of a natural tooth root and crown. Dental implants can be used to replace a single missing tooth, multiple missing teeth, or entire top and bottom arches of missing teeth, depending on the unique needs of the patient.



When completed properly the permanent implants can last for the lifetime of the patient. First, Dr. Arnold carefully screens each patient to ensure that they are a good candidate for dental implants, and can provide bone grafting where necessary for patients whose jaw bone is not dense enough to support a dental implant. Once the dental implant is surgically placed in the patient's bone, it is given several months to heal and bond with the natural surrounding bone and tissue. At that point, Dr. Arnold then works with the patient to design a porcelain crown that is the size, shape, and shade that the patient prefers and that will blend in with the surrounding teeth.



About Dr. Frank Arnold

Dr. Frank Arnold has been practicing dentistry for more than 30 years and offers a variety of dental services at his Milledgeville, GA office beyond dental implants. Some of these include veneers, crowns, teeth whitening, root canal therapy, and treatment for TMD.



For more information about Dr. Frank Arnold and the dental implants he offers at his Milledgeville, GA practice, please visit www.drfrankarnolddmd.com.