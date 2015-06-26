Anzea Textiles Introduces Post NeoCon Collection of Woven and Coated Contract Upolstery Textiles

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Anzea Textiles is please to introduce their Post NeoCon Collection of woven and coated contract upholstery contract textiles. Anzea has introduced one new woven upholstery textile, Jazz, and three coated textiles: Twinkle Tapestry, Twinkle Sky and Lunar Landing.



Jennifer Eno, Senior Project Manager at the New York University Langone Medical Center and Mitzi Mills, Creative Director and Principal of Anzea Textiles, collaborated to develop several patterns. Jazz is the first pattern of the resulting collaboration to be introduced. Jazz consists of polyester, post industrial polyester and post consumer polyester. It has been finished with Crypton Green© making the woven upholstery textile moisture proof and bleach resistant. This woven textile has passed the Facts Silver® standard, which is one of the most stringent environmental standards programs in the contract upholstery industry today.



Twinkle Tapestry, Twinkle Sky and Lunar Landing are also part of the Post NeoCon collection. They are all exclusive to Anzea and consist of 100% PVC with a polyester and cotton knit backing. These three coated fabrics have passed the Oeko-Tex® Standard 100 free of harmful chemicals. Twinkle Sky and Twinkle Tapestry boast a long color line with rich jewel tones and just a hint of metallic finish for added depth. Lunar Landing has the distinct look of the surface of the moon or freshly poured concrete.



All four textiles work together to present a well-rounded introduction. Jazz, Twinkle Tapestry, Twinkle Sky and Lunar Landing will deliver superior and lasting performance in the most demanding applications.



About Anzea

Anzea was founded in 1990 by creative director Mitzi Mills and business partner Bruce Doeren. Since the company's inception Anzea has focused on contract upholstery textiles offering the marketplace leading edge colors, bold designs and high performance. These designs are reflective of Mitzi's graphic design background and her love of photography and travel.



The Anzea contract textile collection is a spirited mix of materials from luxurious natural fibers to recycled polyester yarns. Woven fabrics that are bleach cleanable and solution dyed along with vinyl upholstery and green faux leathers in nylon matrix and polyurethane form a cohesive high performance product offering. In addition to providing the contract upholstery market with unparalleled product and service, Anzea curates a refreshing and unique collection of multi-use textiles including drapery, wall- coverings and light duty upholstery fabrics.



Anzea completes the textile offering by adding renowned names from the interior design and fashion industries. Currently Ruth Adler Schnee, Jhane Barnes and Jennifer Eno collaborate with the Anzea creative team to develop beautiful high performance upholstery textiles. Design, marketing and warehouse facilities are located in the Fort Worth, Texas, arts district.