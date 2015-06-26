Colonoscopy Screening in Beverly Hills to Support Colorectal Cancer Screenings for Community

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --As the leading gastroenterologist, Dr. Peyton P. Berookim offers colorectal cancer screening in Beverly Hills, which is the standard colonoscopy. Dr. Berookim performs colonoscopy screenings that are exceptionally successful in diagnosing, preventing and treating colorectal cancer. Medical researchers recommend undergoing a colonoscopy examination at least once every ten years for people over the age of 50. African Americans are at a greater risk of contracting colorectal cancer and must begin the screening process at the age of 45, according to recent medical statistics.



Colon Cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the United States. A colonoscopy screening in Beverly Hills is important to undergo, as colon cancer is important to catch due it being very treatable if caught early.



Undergoing a colonoscopy screening in Beverly Hills does bring out a lot of questions for patients regarding the procedure. "The examination begins with a minor sedative, my patients are obligated to be accompanied by a friend or family member. The procedure is roughly 30 minutes. The recovery afterwards is fast, lasting only 30 to 60 minutes," stated Dr. Berookim.



There are still risks to be aware of after or during a colonoscopy screening in Beverly Hills. Scratching of the bowel wall is a risk that can occur and it will have the intestinal fluids leak. If this incident were to happen surgery would be required to fix.



Dr. Peyton P. Berookim is a board-certified gastroenterologist based who offers a colonoscopy screening in Beverly Hills to support colorectal cancer screenings. Information on the available colonoscopy procedures offered by Dr. Berookim can be found on his website or by contacting his team directly on (310) 271-1122. His primary office is located at 150 North Robertson Blvd, Suite 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211.