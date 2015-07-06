Lightweight, Breathable Material Recommended for Summer Sportswear

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --With summer's rays already beating down with record breaking heat on the East Coast, All Star Sports reminds players, coaches, and others out playing in the heat to be extra cautious and know the signs for heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Aside from staying well hydrated, the clothing, jerseys, and other items need to be breathable and lightweight to ensure the safety of those spending hours in the outdoor heat.



According to the Southwest Athletic Trainers Association, high school athletes, especially males, are at the highest risk of suffering heat illnesses with exertion, which leads to emergency room visits. 31 high school athletes in the United States died because of heat stroke complications between 1995 and 2003. The number of heat related injuries increased by 133%, 47.6% of those were youth or teens. In many instances children were already significantly dehydrated prior to playing in the heat.



All Star Sports, located in Woodbridge, VA, is an area leader in T-shirt design, custom screen printing, and embroidering in Northern Virginia. The company wants to stress the importance of knowing how to spot heat related illness and play safe when the temperatures are high. All Star Sports helps support many local teams and wants to impart safety first. The materials they recommend for wear during summer events and practices are comprised of 100% closed hole mesh polyester or 100% cotton. These materials are the most lightweight, breathable, and easy to embroider or screen print.



Coaches and leaders should keep their eyes open for problems of distress, such as excessive sweating, extreme weakness or fatigue, nausea, pale or flushed skin, muscle cramps, and respiratory problems. If heat exhaustion or stroke is suspected, sit the person in the shade, have them sip water, and call 911.



About All Star Sports

