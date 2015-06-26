Anchorage Dental Office, Alaska's Trusted Dental Welcomes New Dentist, Dr. Frank Cavaness

Anchorage, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Alaska's Trusted Dental, the dental team with two Anchorage-area locations recently welcomed a new dentist to their team. Dr. Frank Cavaness has joined the Abbott/South Side office and brings with him extensive experience in both general and cosmetic dentistry.



Dr. Cavaness has been practicing in Alaska for three years, previously working in private practice in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is a graduate of the University of Washington and has been practicing general dentistry for 7 years. Dr. Cavaness does beautiful cosmetic work in addition to implants, extractions, Invisalign for teens and adults, as well as general dental services. The team at Alaska's Trusted Dental is excited to have Dr. Cavaness on staff and looks forward to better serving patients with his expertise.



At Alaska's Trusted Dental, Dr. Cavanass joins Dr. Max Swenson and Dr. Robert Morehead, two experienced dentists who are dedicated to providing Anchorage patients with the highest level of care.



Dr. Max Swenson has been practicing dentistry in Alaska for more than three decades. He is a graduate of Oregon Health Sciences University and is the proud father of five children. He enjoys combining his artistic skills with medicine while helping keep patient's mouths healthy and smiles beautiful.



Dr. Robert Morehead is also a graduate of Oregon Health Sciences University, and has been practicing in Alaska for 17 of the 20 years of his career. He loves living in Alaska and enjoys the outdoors with his family.



The three dentists at Alaska's Trusted Dental are supported by a full staff of skilled and qualified registered dental hygienists, dental assistants, operations managers, and administrative assistants who are all dedicated to helping patients feel comfortable and at ease during their dental visit.



About Alaska's Trusted Dental

Alaska's Trusted Dental operates two dental offices in the Anchorage area, one in Midtown Anchorage on Cordova Street and one in South Anchorage located on Briarwood Street. At both locations, the doctors and staff provide patients with the latest tools, technology, and techniques to help them achieve their best smiles. They offer a variety of general and cosmetic dental services, including fillings, crowns, sealants, veneers, teeth whitening, Invisalign, dental implants, root canal therapy, non-surgical periodontal therapy, treatment for TMJ and more. They also provide emergency dental treatment for patients who need assistance outside of regular office hours.



For more information about Alaska's Trusted Dental, Dr. Frank Cavaness, or the services that he and Dr. Swenson and Dr. Morehead provide for Anchorage patients, please visit www.alaskastrusteddental.com.