Fort Myers, FL Plastic Surgeon Dr. Robert J. Brueck Helps Dominican Republic Children Find New Life, Faith, and Education Through Mission Work

In addition to helping his South Florida patients achieve the looks they desire, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Robert J. Brueck is using his professional skills and religious convictions to benefit the lives of hundreds of children in need in the Dominican Republic. Dr. Brueck has been active in Dominican Republic mission work for nearly two decades and regularly visits the Caribbean nation to serve children at hospitals, schools, and churches.



In his regular humanitarian visits to the Dominican Republic, Dr. Brueck donates his time and professional skills at the Children's Hospital in Santiago, where he does burn reconstruction on children in need. Many children with severe deformities or scarring as a result of burns face a lifetime of pain, hardship, and social shame, but Dr. Brueck is able to provide them with new hope through donated plastic surgery.



In addition to providing cosmetic surgery, Dr. Brueck also assists at the Genesis School, serving children who otherwise cannot attend public school because of the lack of a valid birth certificate or deceased parents. The Genesis School provides food and schooling for these children, and Dr. Brueck was also instrumental in the fundraising for and dedication of an orphanage for the children at the Genesis school two years ago. He has also been involved in the "Home of New Hope," which is a live-in facility for profoundly intellectually disabled or handicapped children and continually supports these children through a sponsorship program.



Additionally, Dr. Brueck's efforts in the Dominican Republic have led to several new churches being built due the faith-based assistance he provides through St. Michael's Lutheran Church.



About Dr. Robert J. Brueck

Dr. Brueck is one of the most experienced Board Certified plastic surgeons in the Southwest Florida area, with more than three decades of experience helping patients improve their appearance through cosmetic surgery. He offers patients a wide variety of cosmetic services, including procedures for the body, breast, and face. Currently, he treats patients at three different locations in Southwest Florida: Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Punta Gorda. A graduate of the University of Illinois, College of Medicine in Chicago, Dr. Brueck also completed surgical training at St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago. He has completed additional plastic and reconstructive surgery training as well as completing a burn fellowship at the Massachusetts General Hospital and an aesthetic surgery fellowship in Miami, Florida.



For more information about Dr. Robert J. Brueck, his humanitarian efforts in the Dominican Republic or the plastic surgery procedures he offers patients in Southwest Florida, please visit www.beauty-by-brueck.com.