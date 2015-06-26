Chicago Orthodontist Dr. Guy Bibbs Introduces SPEED Braces to Provide Patients with an Improved Orthodontic Experience

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Dr. Guy Bibbs, orthodontist at Parkside Ortho Care in Chicago, IL, is helping teen and adult patients who want to straighten their smile enjoy a faster, more comfortable, more aesthetic, and more affordable alternative to traditional metal braces. SPEED Braces represent some of the latest technology in the orthodontic field, and offer patients an effective alternative to conventional braces that are also 1/3 the size, resulting in a more comfortable and aesthetically pleasing experience.



SPEED Braces are manufactured by a leading North American Aerospace company and utilize some of the most advanced technology available in the industry. Unlike conventional braces, SPEED Braces do not require elastic ties but instead, use advanced Spring Clip technology to create the movement force. The Spring Clip, which is made of super-elastic space age material, acts like a programmable computer chip for teeth movement, and can be customized by the orthodontist to provide a precise amount of light, continuous force to gently move the teeth into alignment.



Because the force used by SPEED Braces is lighter and more continuous than conventional braces, patients report having a much more comfortable treatment period. Additionally, because the brackets are much smaller and elastics are not required, patients can also smile more confidently during treatment because the braces are barely noticeable.



SPEED Braces also help with patient's oral hygiene during treatment because of their size and design. With conventional braces, proper brushing and flossing can be difficult and time consuming, requiring special tools and materials to maintain proper hygiene. However, SPEED Braces make it easier for patients to brush and floss, and also reduce the instance of food getting trapped in the brackets.



When compared to conventional braces, SPEED Braces are also much more affordable because they do not require as many office visits due to the programmable nature of the Spring Clip technology. SPEED braces can cost as little as $3,000, where the average cost of conventional braces is closer to $5,000.



In addition to SPEED Braces, Dr. Bibbs provides a variety of other orthodontic services to meet patient's specific needs and preferences. Some of these include conventional metal braces, children's orthodontics, adult orthodontics, Invisalign, and cosmetic clear braces.



About Dr. Guy Bibbs

Dr. Bibbs is one of the most experienced orthodontists in the Chicago area, opening his practice in 1979. He has helped thousands of patients improve their smiles and is known for always utilizing the latest industry technology. He completed his dental education at the University of Illinois College of Dentistry and is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the American Dental Association, and the Illinois State Dental Society.



For more information about DR. Guy Bibbs and the SPEED Braces he offers at Parkside Ortho Care in Chicago, IL