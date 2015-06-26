Dr. Gina Ostrand Recognized by M Magazine as Top Milwaukee-Area Dentist

Pewaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Dr. Gina Ostrand, Milwaukee-area dentist at Ostrand Family Dentistry in Pewaukee was recently featured in M Magazine as one of the top dentists in the city. M, Milwaukee's Lifestyle Magazine, annually compiles this list of the leading dentists and specialists in the Milwaukee area based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and specialized dental professionals by their peers. Dr. Gina Ostrand was chosen not only for her expertise as an oral care provider, but also for her commitment to forming beneficial patient-doctor relationships that improve the level of care they offer.



Dentists included on the M Magazine Top Dentist List are nominated by other dentists who take into consideration their years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, the use of new technology and techniques in dentistry, as well as physical results for patients. Nominated dentists are then put through an intense screening process that checks licensure, current standing with state dental boards, participation in various dental academies, and any professional awards received.



Dr. Ostrand and her staff at Ostrand Family Dentistry are dedicated to providing each patient with the very best dental care in the most supportive and caring manner possible. They care for patients in an office with a family-friendly atmosphere that helps put children and those with dental anxiety at ease. Dr. Ostrand is also committed to staying up-to-date with the latest tools, technologies, and techniques in dentistry to ensure that her patients receive the absolute best level of care at her office.



At Ostrand Family Dentistry, Dr. Gina Ostrand provides patients with a variety of general and cosmetic dental services to help them achieve their best and most confident smiles. These include services such as cleanings, fillings, crowns, and bridges, along with cosmetic services such as tooth whitening, tooth-colored fillings, veneers, Invisalign, and more.



About Dr. Gina Ostrand

Dr. Ostrand completed her dental education at Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1992 and went on to complete a general practice residency at Loyola University Medical Center. She has been practicing dentistry for more than 20 years in the Milwaukee area and opened Ostrand Family Dentistry just over 5 years ago in 2009.



To learn more about Dr. Gina Ostrand and the general and cosmetic dental services she offers at Ostrand Family Dentistry in Pewaukee, WI, please visit www.ostrandfamilydentistry.com.