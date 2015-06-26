Brentwood, TN Chiropractor Dr. Quinn Uzelman Helps Patients Find Natural Relief from Back Pain

Brentwood, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2015 --Dr. Quinn Uzelman, Chiropractor at Premier Family Chiropractic in Brentwood, TN is helping patients find relief from back pain without drugs or surgery using the latest advances in chiropractic care and massage therapy. Each year more than 13 million Americans seek medical care for chronic back pain, and unfortunately, many of those patients are told that strong medications or surgery are the only options for relief. Dr. Uzelman is helping patients diagnose and treat their back pain with drug-free, non-invasive alternatives.



At Premier Family Chiropractic, Dr. Uzelman is dedicated to helping patients treat the root of their back pain problem rather than just masking the symptoms. He utilizes a total-body wellness approach to diagnosis and care. Comprehensive physical examinations, x-rays, or even MRIs can be used to get a view of the injured area and find the source of the pain. From there, Dr. Uzelman can create a custom treatment program that offers both pain management and healing.



While chiropractic adjustments are a major part of Dr. Uzelman's treatment plans, he also incorporates massage therapy, nutrition, and dietary supplements with vitamins to help loosen and strengthen muscles, improve range of motion, and correct posture. Realignment of the spine with chiropractic adjustments can take pressure off surrounding muscles, nerves, ligaments, and tissues to greatly reduce the pain that the patient is experiencing.



As part of the treatment plan, Dr. Uzelman also provides patients with a series of exercises to perform on their own at home to help strengthen the back and surrounding muscles and ligaments. Once the spine is properly aligned, this will help keep the back in proper posture and reduce the instance of future pain.



In addition to treating back pain, Dr. Uzelman and his qualified staff at Premier Family Chiropractic in Brentwood, TN also help patients with a wide variety of other conditions that affect total-body wellness. These conditions include allergies, asthma, carpal tunnel, frozen shoulder, headaches, osteoarthritis, plantar fasciitis, whiplash, stress, tennis elbow, and much more.



About Dr. Quinn Uzelman

Dr. Quinn Uzelman is a native of Saskatchewan, Canada and moved to the States on a college baseball scholarship in 1995. He completed his chiropractic education in Atlanta, Georgia at prestigious Life University and enjoys bringing his love of sports, fitness, and passion for wellness together in his practice as a chiropractor.



To learn more about Dr. Quinn Uzelman and the services for back pain relief he offers at Premier Family Chiropractic in Brentwood, TN, please visit www.premierfamilychiropractic.com.