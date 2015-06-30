Take a peek behind the curtain to meet the entrepreneur that's trying to brighten up smiles around the world and turn the tired old toothbrush design on its ear.

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2015 --Year after year consumers expect- if not demand – ever-increasing improvements to the cars they drive, the smartphones they use and even the TV shows they watch. Ryan Doanghy and his team asked themselves a very understandable question about improvements to the electric toothbrush; where's electric toothbrush 2.0?



This is a natural question as even the most casual observer couldn't help but notice that the field of dental care products has lagged far behind the global standard of ever-improving product design. As a result, the dental care market lacks products that are contemporary and personalized in terms of its design and is application to the billions of people around the world who must take dental hygiene seriously every day. Through their upcoming venture named T.brush, Dot Company wants to reinvent the art of toothbrush design in several key ways:

- Custom designed lithium polymer battery delivers 70% longer battery life than comparable brushes and takes 3 times less time to reach full charge.

- 60% more compact and lightweight than comparable brushes. With its universal voltage and USB travel charger, it can be used anywhere in the world.

- Utilizes oscillate-and-rotate technology to remove 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

- A custom designed motor that delivers 9000 rotations per minute.

- 5 brushing modes, 2 min timer, and quadpacer.



Each box of T.brush comprises of a toothbrush, floss head attachment, charging dock, power adapter, USB travel case, and USB cable. T.brush comes in seven different and fashionable styles. Some of the most noteworthy features of the product include Dot Company has spent the last two years developing and testing T.brush driven by their unbridled passion to deliver an epic electric toothbrush unlike anything the world has ever seen.. All through this journey, funding has always been a problem for Ryan Donaghy and his highly talented team. They have recently started a Kickstarter campaign to raise adequate funds for this project. If everything goes as per the plan, the production of T.brush will start in October 2015. The funding goal of this campaign is £175,000.



About T.brush

T.brush is reinventing the art of toothbrush design by providing a compact and lightweight electric toothbrush, personalized to several styles and designs, with an overall performance better than the leading products in the market.