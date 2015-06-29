Philadelphia Holdings Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Introduce Comodo Armor Case for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2015 --All iPhone users around the world are keen to have protective cases that can keep their phones well protected against all types of damage. Numerous examinations have now established the fact that bending of the device is a legitimate concern for the users of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Philadelphia Holdings accepted the challenge of developing an iPhone protective case that protects it from bending. After putting together lots of efforts, they have a design concept to prevent iPhones from bending.



While designing Comodo Armor Case, Philadelphia Holdings determined that the iPhone 6 becomes damaged and remains bent when it is subjected to a force of 70lbs. It was also determined that iPhone 5 is free of this problem, and can handle a force up to 130lbs before getting damaged or bent. This observation led them to the conclusion that in order to prevent bending, iPhone 6 needs to be able to withstand 60 lbs of additional force.



Philadelphia Holdings has already completed the following steps

- CAD drawings required to produce the supportive structure of the case.

- Stress analysis on the case design using CAD software.

- Determination of the additional theoretical strength required.

- Real life testing with several prototype cases.

A high-precision Instron compression test machine has been used to force test the prototypes. The results of these tests were as follows

- iPhone 6 Stainless Steel supported Case: Over 100% increase in bend protection - able to withstand up to 160lbs of force.

- iPhone 6 Plus Stainless Steel supported Case: Over 100% increase in bend protection - able to withstand up to 170lbs of force



Philadelphia Holdings has recently started a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds that will help them complete all of the tooling required to make these cases in larger quantities and at an affordable price. The funding goal for this campaign is $5,000.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1TNAIRt



The website of Philadelphia Holdings is http://philadelphiaholdings.com/



About Philadelphia Holdings

Philadelphia Holdings is based in Tucson, AZ. The company prides themselves on designing fun and creative recreational products. The team is well rounded with years of experience in engineering, production, business, marketing, and project management.