Abhinam Yoga School Announces Two New TTC Courses in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --Abhinam Yoga School has introduced two new yoga TTC courses in India for the convenience of participants who may have difficulty in participating for the complete duration of 200hr Yoga Teacher Training course for any reason. The five day intensive yoga course is for beginners, who would like to immerse themselves in yoga and learn Ashtanga Vinyasa and Iyengar principles and techniques. The 100hr teacher training course is designed for students who do not have the time to commit to one whole month for the 200hr Yoga Teacher Training in India, and instead are given the opportunity to split the course into two more manageable sized blocks to complete their training.



The 5 Day Pre-TTC is a short yoga intensive course that was designed to introduce new students to the Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary Series and Iyengar Yoga methods and alignment techniques. Most specifically, it is a pathway for new students wanting to take the 200hr YTTC but do not have the experience required for admission. The main focus of this course is to enhance the student's practical experience and knowledge about asanas and their correct alignment to give them a good foundation for further study.



The new 100 hour TTC in Dharamsala has been designed as an alternative option for students who are unable to complete the 200hr Yoga TTC in Dharamsala or Goa offered at Abhinam Yoga Schools in the normal month duration. The School now offers students the opportunity to undertake the 200hr YTCC in two different sections. This study consists of two, two week blocks of study which equates to the original one month course structure, and which must be completed within one year of commencement. This enables those who lead busy lives yet still want to become yoga teachers, to fulfil their goal in a more manageable and time flexible way.



Abhinam Yoga School is situated in the picturesque mountains of Dharmasala, India. Overlooking the busy valley below, the school is located in Dharmkot, a peaceful and quiet mountain side village which attracts travelers from all over the globe who are looking for balance, peace and self-reflection. The school is easily accessible yet still offers an environment of seclusion as it is set against the back drop of snow tipped mountains and old pine-tree forests which creates the perfect setting for yoga practice and spiritual growth.



About Abhinam Yoga School

Abhinam Yoga School has a team of certified, talented and experienced teachers who guide, teach and instil the principles of yoga into every student who comes to learn with them. Every teacher is Yoga Alliance Certified and has extensive personal experience in the transformational capacity that yoga has. Abhinam Yoga feels that it is imperative that it's teachers have this practical personal experience so that they can guide the students on their own transformational journey to higher self-awareness.